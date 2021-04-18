Commerce Center growth, contracts discussed

FLOYD — A special meeting hosted by the Floyd County Economic Development Authority on Zoom and Facebook Live Tuesday to discuss three matters in closed session during an hour-long meeting. The board was joined by Community and Economic Development Director Lydeanna Martin throughout the meeting.

Chairman Jon Beegle cited Virginia Codes 2.2 (3), 2.2 (5) and 2.2 (29) before entering closed session, which relate to manufacturing and support services, “where discussion in an open session would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy or the public body.”

Three motions were made and unanimously approved by roll-call votes after closed session, two of which were conceptual planning for potential Phase 2, Stage 2 of the Floyd Regional Commerce Center. The project is currently in Phase 2, Stage 1, according to Martin in early-March, and she estimated that it could be completed by May 2023. The earliest date construction could begin on Phase 2, Stage 2 is late-2022, depending on funding.

The group on April 13 unanimously approved new contracts with Hurt & Proffitt of Blacksburg, and amended a proposed one with Thompson & Litton, for conceptual plans on a Phase 2, Stage 2 building. The contact memorandum states that the plans will cost $6,900 and $5,800 respectively, according to Jim Newlin, who made the motion.