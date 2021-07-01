Independence Day celebrations in-person, online

Floyd County will celebrate the Fourth of July on Saturday, July 3, with community events reminiscent of before the pandemic and fireworks rounding out the celebration after dusk at the high school.

The county’s Merchant’s and Businessmen’s Association is the host of the community event at the high school, which begins at 6:30 p.m. and will include music, and “hopefully,” food.

Event Coordinator Susan Leonard said planning this year’s celebration wasn’t “much different than years past,” but the ongoing construction at the high school for the new Career and Technology Center did make it “more of a challenge.”

Community members are asked to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs for seating on the baseball field for viewing the fireworks and music. Parking will be available in the main lot of the high school and at Floyd Elementary.

An Independence Day Weekend performance will begin at 7 p.m. July 3 at the Floyd Country Store, featuring Sammy Shelor and Friends, and Jessie Smathers. The fun will be in the backyard, and in-person tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 the day of.

The show will be streamed on Facebook Live and YouTube for free “with donations accepted to support the musical artists and production costs of the concert,” the Store said.