Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat, Sinclair, an exquisite middle-aged gentleman, who has recently adapted to life indoors.
A former stray in the Willis area, Sinclair likes everyone he meets and gets along with other cats. He is healthy, neutered and tested negative for FELV/FIV. He has been vaccinated and treated for parasites.
Anyone interested in adopting Sinclair, or any of the pets at the Floyd County Humane Society, should fill out an application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html.
With questions, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message.