 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week
0 comments

Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sinclair

Sinclair is a sleek fellow with tons of love to give.

 Submitted photo

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat, Sinclair, an exquisite middle-aged gentleman, who has recently adapted to life indoors.

A former stray in the Willis area, Sinclair likes everyone he meets and gets along with other cats. He is healthy, neutered and tested negative for FELV/FIV. He has been vaccinated and treated for parasites.

Anyone interested in adopting Sinclair, or any of the pets at the Floyd County Humane Society, should fill out an application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html.

With questions, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Willis pickup fire
The Floyd Press

Willis pickup fire

WILLIS — A pickup truck was destroyed by a fire on Harris Hollow Road on the morning of Aug. 4. The vehicle was reported to be in flames about…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics