GALLERY: Community turns out to recognize veterans — Nov. 14, 2021

Floyd’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7854 and American Legion Post #127 led the annual Veterans Day Parade down Locust Street and Main Street on Sunday.

The Floyd County Woman’s Club provided drinks and refreshments for the marching veterans from a patriotic canteen stationed at the Maberry Funeral home on Nov. 13, where the parade began.

“If I make it to Feb. 5, I’ll be 103,” said World War II veteran Orland Phillips, who noted that WWII vets are “getting kind of scarce.” Phillips, who was stationed in the Pacific during the war, explained he was one of four brothers who fought, and one of his brothers did not make it back.

Phillips, who reported that he was doing well but that his legs had given out, rode his wheelchair down the parade route. Another parade participant and WWII vet, John Wright, rode in a vintage car, which was driven by Vietnam vet Terry Conner and bore a VFW 7854 sign.

Under sunny skies, spectators smiled, waved and cheered as the veterans passed.

Along with veterans, the parade procession included antique cars, tractors, motorcycles and fire engines.

Miss Floyd County waved from the back of a vintage red convertible. The Floyd County High School band and color guard gave an upbeat performance as they marched.