GALLERY: Community turns out to recognize veterans — Nov. 14, 2021

The veterans march down Locust Street.
Refreshments were served at the Floyd County Woman’s Club canteen.
A Coast Guard Boat was part of the parade.
102-year-old WWII vet Orland Phillips met Miss Floyd County, Meriden Roberts.
94-year-old WWII vet John Wright (left) rode the parade route with Vietnam Vet Terry Conner in an antique car that bore the sign VFW 7854.
U.S. veterans from various Armed Services that served their country during different conflicts and wars led the parade.
Spectators waved and cheered as veterans passed by.
Orland Phillips makes his way down Locust Street.
A classic military jeep was part of the parade.
Red, white and blue balloons make a patriotic statement.
Here comes the marching band.
The FCHS Marching Band gave an upbeat performance.
The FCHS Color Guard entertained with flags.
This military-themed hybrid vehicle was designed by Kenneth Nethken of Staunton after 9/11.
A parade participant with a horse marched in memory of past vets.
About half-a-dozen Kazim Hillbilly Kusins added humor to the parade in their junk vehicles. The Hillbillies bring laughter and attention to Shiners Children Hospitals.
FCHS cheerleaders showed their support for veterans.
Motorcyclists ride to honor veterans.
Tractors and vintage automobiles make their way down Main Street.
An American flag-draped fire engine passes by.
By Colleen Redman | For The Floyd Press
Floyd’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7854 and American Legion Post #127 led the annual Veterans Day Parade down Locust Street and Main Street on Sunday.
The Floyd County Woman’s Club provided drinks and refreshments for the marching veterans from a patriotic canteen stationed at the Maberry Funeral home on Nov. 13, where the parade began.
“If I make it to Feb. 5, I’ll be 103,” said World War II veteran Orland Phillips, who noted that WWII vets are “getting kind of scarce.” Phillips, who was stationed in the Pacific during the war, explained he was one of four brothers who fought, and one of his brothers did not make it back.
Phillips, who reported that he was doing well but that his legs had given out, rode his wheelchair down the parade route. Another parade participant and WWII vet, John Wright, rode in a vintage car, which was driven by Vietnam vet Terry Conner and bore a VFW 7854 sign.
Under sunny skies, spectators smiled, waved and cheered as the veterans passed.
Along with veterans, the parade procession included antique cars, tractors, motorcycles and fire engines.
Miss Floyd County waved from the back of a vintage red convertible. The Floyd County High School band and color guard gave an upbeat performance as they marched.
