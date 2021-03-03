Library to host blood drive

The Jesse Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd, which is a part of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library system, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from noon until 5 p.m. on March 5.

Red Cross states that nearly 21 million blood components, such as platelets or plasma, are transfused each year to those in need, and the average red blood cell transfusion is about three units of blood. Every two seconds across the country, someone is in need of blood, and a single donation could potentially save three lives.

Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may be able to donate, according to the Red Cross Blood website that notes, “In most cases, there’s no deferral time if you receive a vaccine.” However, knowing the name of the vaccine’s manufacturer (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) is important in determining a donor’s eligibility.

Organizers are asking interested participants to pre-register at redcrossblood.org or call the library (540) 745-2947 for more information. The library is located at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/JPMLibrary.