Golfers take third, regional tournament next week

The FCHS golf team finished third in the final home match of the regular season Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Great Oaks Country Club. The team shot a good score but was unable to overcome the talent of the two visiting higher classification teams.

Salem won the match with a 304, while Patrick Henry was second with 314. The Buffaloes were third at 319.It was a good day for the girls as Katherine Ha was team and match medalist for Salem. Other scores for the Spartans were Trey Joyce with 76, Macy Johnson with 78 and Hunter King with 81.

Caroline Gilreath led PH with 72. Other Patriot scores were Tommy Fitchett 78, Jack Faulkner 78 and Sam Dowdy 86.

Ryne Bond led Floyd with 74. McKenzie Weddle had 75, Dylan Bond had 84 and Corey Powell 86.

The Buffaloes will play in the Region C tournament at Olde Mill in Laurel Fork Monday, Sept. 27. The team hopes to advance to the Class 2 state championship the following week, also at Olde Mill and defend the state championship they won last spring.