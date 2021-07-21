VFW provides home repair for centenarian veteran

WILLIS — When Floyd VFW Post 8754 learned that Orland Phillips, a local 102-year-old WWII veteran, needed new windows in his self-built home, they worked with his family and Wills Ridge Supply to find a solution that would allow him to stay warmer and use less wood during the winter months.

Phillips was a machinist in the Army in the Pacific during the war, serving from April 1941 to November 1945. He built his home in Floyd County in 1953, gathering materials from an Army barracks that was being taken down across the state, with a log stove for heat and single-pane windows.

Within three hours Saturday, July 17, new windows were installed in Phillips’ Willis home, and he “is thrilled with the upgrade,” the VFW stated July 20. John Crawford, Johnny Reinhard, VFW members and other local veterans helped with the installation.

The Floyd VFW is dedicated to helping area veterans. The post also participates in placing and removing the flags in Floyd for holidays, conducting military funeral honors and delivering annual fruit baskets to widows of Floyd County veterans. The VFW meets every second Thursday at 7 p.m.