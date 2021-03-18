Boothe running for Supervisors re-election

Jerry Boothe, the Courthouse District supervisor who returned to the board four years ago for a third chapter, has seen a lot of changes in Floyd County government in 16 years on the job.

Boothe, who ousted Republican board chairman Casey Clinger as an independent, is a former Democrat turned Republican and says he is considered too moderate for the GOP and too conservative for the party of the donkey.

“I try to do the best job to serve all residents of the county as a supervisor,” Boothe said last Friday as he announced running for a second term in this latest chapter. He said he finds younger residents in the county “are not a party-oriented as the previous generation. They look at the individual, not the party.”

Elected to the board for the first time in 1992, Boothe said government is now “much more complicated. We have some of the same problems, but the magnitude of rules and regulations are more complicated.”

He cites school costs as primary issue.

“State formulas have changed but require more funding from localities to pay for their unfunded mandates,” Boothe aid. “We see so much change in regulations.”