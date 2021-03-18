Boothe running for Supervisors re-election

Jerry Boothe, the Courthouse District supervisor who returned to the board four years ago for a third chapter, has seen a lot of changes in Floyd County government in 16 years on the job.
Boothe, who ousted Republican board chairman Casey Clinger as an independent, is a former Democrat turned Republican and says he is considered too moderate for the GOP and too conservative for the party of the donkey.
“I try to do the best job to serve all residents of the county as a supervisor,” Boothe said last Friday as he announced running for a second term in this latest chapter. He said he finds younger residents in the county “are not a party-oriented as the previous generation. They look at the individual, not the party.”
Elected to the board for the first time in 1992, Boothe said government is now “much more complicated. We have some of the same problems, but the magnitude of rules and regulations are more complicated.”
He cites school costs as primary issue.
“State formulas have changed but require more funding from localities to pay for their unfunded mandates,” Boothe aid. “We see so much change in regulations.”
Boothe praises the direction of the county’s school system under the service of Superintendent John Wheeler, who replaced previously fired Kevin Harris in 2016 after a tumultuous term. He said Wheeler’s efforts to establish the new Career Development Center at the county high school will serve students and employers who need trained workers.
When Boothe ran four years ago, he said “it’s the school board’s role to make those decisions. It’s our job to make sure they have the funding and the support they need to give our students the best education that is available.”
COVID-19 has put “tremendous pressure” on the county’s schools and government, he said, and the local government must “pay attention to details.”
“It is the taxpayer’s money,” he said. “It is our job to pay attention to make sure their money is spent responsibly. Some other locations don’t pay as much attention to details. We have to make our decision with needed information.”
Boothe serves a vice chairman of the board and his 16 years of total time as a supervisor is the longest term of any current member. He cites projects like the new shell building in the County’s Economic Development Center as effort to expand job opportunities.
Changes in regulations, he adds, are seen in problems the county faces with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“I’m not talking about our local VDOT officials and workers,” he said. “They are doing good work with less resources and support from Richmond but the mandates coming down from the top cause too many problems. We see those problems on every road project and the problems on our secondary roads.”
As the supervisor who serves on the county Social Services Board, Boothe praises Executive Director Chad Alls for changes in the county’s assistance programs to residents.
“It is heading in the right direction,” he says.
He also cites broadband expansion by Citizens Telephone Co-Op as an example of giving the county the technology it needs for the future.
“Digital growth is the way to go,” he adds.
“Every board I have been involved with has wanted more information,” Boothe said. “We have to make sure we have the information to make the right decision. I don’t consider it dragging our feet to make sure we have all the information we need to make the right decisions.”