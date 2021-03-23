EDA accepting timbering bids

A closed session during a special meeting on Tuesday resulted in the Floyd Economic Development Authority voting unanimously to request the county Board of Supervisors to issues a “request for proposal” to accept bids for a timbering project. The special meeting on Tuesday followed the Board’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
During the Monday meeting, EDA members were joined by Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin and unanimously voted to approve the use of $150 dollars from the New Opportunities Fund.
According to Operations Manager Tabitha Hodge, the $150 is for a training session that will be hosted by the Cooperative Extension. The training revolves around updated Virginia Industrial Development Accounts protocols, and there will be 37 participants.
The Board then went into closed session citing Virginia Codes that permit governmental bodies to enter closed session to discuss or consider “the acquisition of real property for a public purpose or disposition of publicly held real property…” and to discuss “a prospective business or industry or the expansion of an existing business that relates to manufacturing and support services where no previous announcement has been made.”
Afterward, Board members certified that only official business was discussed during closed session. The motion was made by Marty Holliday and seconded by Joy Gardner.
Board Chairman Jon Beegle said, "Our next regular meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, unless we have some breaking news that we need to meet earlier," just as the meeting adjourned.
The following day at noon, the EDA called a special meeting and amended a purchase agreement regarding new state codes on taxation authority. Martin said that she simply forgot to bring it before the board on Monday. It was approved and authorized with a motion by George Nester, seconded by Jim Newlin.
The board then entered closed session. When it returned about an hour later, members certified that only official business was discussed, and Beegle announced that the board had agreed to make an motion.
Newlin, reading the official statement, made the motion to request the Floyd County Board of Supervisors to make a “request for proposal” for the timbering of 10 acres in the Commerce Center. Proposals will be due to county offices by noon on March 29.
Each board member voted to approve, and the meeting adjourned until its next regular meeting on April 26.