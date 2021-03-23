EDA accepting timbering bids

A closed session during a special meeting on Tuesday resulted in the Floyd Economic Development Authority voting unanimously to request the county Board of Supervisors to issues a “request for proposal” to accept bids for a timbering project. The special meeting on Tuesday followed the Board’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

During the Monday meeting, EDA members were joined by Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin and unanimously voted to approve the use of $150 dollars from the New Opportunities Fund.

According to Operations Manager Tabitha Hodge, the $150 is for a training session that will be hosted by the Cooperative Extension. The training revolves around updated Virginia Industrial Development Accounts protocols, and there will be 37 participants.

The Board then went into closed session citing Virginia Codes that permit governmental bodies to enter closed session to discuss or consider “the acquisition of real property for a public purpose or disposition of publicly held real property…” and to discuss “a prospective business or industry or the expansion of an existing business that relates to manufacturing and support services where no previous announcement has been made.”