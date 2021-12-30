Floyd County’s 2021 Year in Review

The pandemic claimed 16 lives in Floyd County in 2021 and the total number of cases nearly quadrupled, with infections slowing and surging at various times aided by the insurgence of two new variants since the end of 2020.

The last number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Floyd Press in 2020 was 491 on Dec. 28, and earlier this week the total number of cumulative cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health had more than tripled to 1,741 on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

About 1,250 Floyd County residents were diagnosed with COVID throughout the year, and 35 spent time in a local hospital with the virus.

Less than half of Floyd’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID as of Dec. 28, meaning they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, VDH states.

CovidActNow, an independent nonprofit established to track data at the beginning of the pandemic, reported 49.4% of Floyd residents are fully vaccinated, and 54.7% have received at least one dose as of Dec. 28.

January