Floyd County’s 2021 Year in Review

The pandemic claimed 16 lives in Floyd County in 2021 and the total number of cases nearly quadrupled, with infections slowing and surging at various times aided by the insurgence of two new variants since the end of 2020.
The last number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Floyd Press in 2020 was 491 on Dec. 28, and earlier this week the total number of cumulative cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health had more than tripled to 1,741 on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
About 1,250 Floyd County residents were diagnosed with COVID throughout the year, and 35 spent time in a local hospital with the virus.
Less than half of Floyd’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID as of Dec. 28, meaning they have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, VDH states.
CovidActNow, an independent nonprofit established to track data at the beginning of the pandemic, reported 49.4% of Floyd residents are fully vaccinated, and 54.7% have received at least one dose as of Dec. 28.
January
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors voted to spend $200,000 of the county’s remaining CARES Act funding on local food distribution in January 2020. The total project cost about $214,000 and included the purchase of five new freezers for local food pantries.
Supervisors Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch of Little River and Lauren Yoder of Locust Grove crossed state lines Jan. 7 in order to retrieve about 1,200 pounds of locally raised, USDA-approved meat products that was processed at a USDA-certified facility in North Carolina.
Deliveries were then made across Floyd County to Plenty!, Haven’s Chapel, New Haven and Eagle’s Nest Regeneration.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office had a busy start to the year with several local businesses’ windows being broken beginning Christmas Eve 2020, and a break-in of the June Bug Center and Finn Graphics on Jan. 5.
A male was taken into custody “after a brief standoff.”
February
In February, Gov. Ralph Northam announced all public school districts would return to offering mostly in-person instruction to students, and Floyd County Public Schools announced its reopening plan on Feb. 8.
Students from fourth- through 12th grades returned to four days per week starting Feb. 23, and Wednesdays were initially used as an online instruction day.
Pre-K through third-grade students had the option to attend four days per week since August 2020 with no significant COVID-19 outbreaks connected to county schools, according to past reports.
Floyd County hunters donated 6,400 pounds, or 3.2 tons, of venison to the Hunters for the Hungry nonprofit in 2020, the organization announced in February. HftH’s goal for 2021 is to provide 225,000 pounds of meat — 900,000 servings — to Virginians in need.
In Floyd County, the only partnered processor is Willis Village Mart. Meat Department Manager Mike Keith said in past Floyd Press reports that he hopes processing for HftH is something that the Village Mart continues to do, adding that it’s nice to be involved in giving back to the community.
March
Early in March, the Floyd Press reported the exchange of Floyd’s car dealership from the Johnson Family to the Toothman Group out of Grafton, W. Va., for $1.4 million. In June 2018, the dealership was transferred from Rodney Brad Harvey to Johnson Properties LLC for $490,000.
Floyd CDJR General Manager Dan McCollough, who has been involved in the automotive industry from more than 20 years, said that new ownership was able to “retain all but one” employee during the transition.
Remains of Robert James Langhorne Gibbons, who was reported missing in 2014, were located, and his son, Robert Joseph Gibbons, was arrested and charged with the elder Gibbons’ murder, in the second degree. Recent reports in the Press state his trial is expected to take place in the spring of 2022.
During its yearly review of unsolved cases in August 2020, new information was found regarding the missing persons case. FCSO announced March 12 a search of a property on Lick Ridge Road resulted in the discovery of human remains confirmed by the state Department of Forensic Science to be those of Langhorne Gibbons, The Floyd Press reported.
April
Floyd’s Wildwood Farms and General Store celebrated its eighth business anniversary on April 13, and while the pandemic has limited the ways to celebrate with the community, it didn’t fully stop owner Judy Bowman and the first of Wildwood’s annual cruise-ins on April 18, The Floyd Press reported.
The first cruise-in featured 30-40 classic cars and had a music jam on the farm’s picking porch located at 2380 Floyd Highway S.
The Floyd Press also reported, “The first baby American Black Bear of 2021 was found eating goat feed in Floyd County on April 16, weighing 2.8 pounds.”
Executive Director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke Sabrina Garvin said April 23 that the cub was healthy and its “prognosis is good.”
The cub is expected to be released next year from the Wildlife Center of Virginia as a yearling.
May
Conversations regarding bears continued into the spring, summer and fall months as the area’s resident American Black bears helped themselves to garbage at the green box site on Lick Ridge Road and others.
The county Board of Supervisors has made several steps in preventing the problem, including purchasing new green boxes and advocating for their proper closure. Some site locations have been removed.
The Floyd Press also reported in May, “high school seniors were socially distanced on the football field Saturday, May 22, to officially become the 59th graduating class of Floyd County High School under sunny skies.”
Principal Barry Hollandsworth greeted the crowd at the ceremony and expressed his gratitude that more of the community was able to attend than last year, with each graduate having up to five family members watching from the bleachers.
June
Floyd’s VFW Post 7854 and American Legion Post 127 teamed up June 13 to provide a free meal of barbecue and sides for all Floyd County veterans and their families during their second annual Veterans Picnic.
The Press reported, while the picnic was cancelled in 2020, more veterans and family members attended this year than in 2019 — about 100.
A building that was severely damaged in a blaze that began Dec. 30, 2019, was demolished June 28, in line with town ordinances that state severely damaged buildings have to either be repaired or demolished within two years of sustaining the damage, according to the Press.
The building, located at 421 E. Main St., was owned by the late Laurence Hale Wood of Floyd until his passing in 2016.
July
The newly restructured Floyd Tourism Agreement went into effect July 1, the result of several months of work between the Town of Floyd and Floyd County in an effort to clarify details and language regarding Floyd Tourism.
According to past Floyd Press reports, Town Manager Kayla Cox said, during restructuring, the agreement was refined to make employment and fiscal responsibilities related to the tourism department more similar to local government practices. The Chamber will continue to have a member on the TDC but will no longer be the fiscal agent as of July 1.
Also in July, several local government bodies heard from residents who opposed the General Assembly’s order for school districts to adopt versions of the Virginia Department of Education’s Model Policies for Treatment of Transgender Youths, including the Floyd County Public School Board and Board of Supervisors.
Floyd County’s first criminal jury trial after a one-and-a-half-year layoff caused by the pandemic brought a quick verdict July 20 by a jury that took less than 15 minutes to convict Ricky Lee Reed of Indian Valley for possession of firearms by a violent felon, the Floyd Press reported.
August
With less than 48 hours until the beginning of the school year on Aug. 11, the Floyd Press reported, Floyd County Public Schools announced Aug. 9 that masking would be required indoors for all students, staff, teachers and visitors in county schools, reversing an announcement from Aug. 3 that originally only required masking on buses.
The reversal came after a press conference during which Gov. Northam said school districts are bound by law to follow CDC guidelines.
FCPS cited Senate Bill 1303 in an email to parents announcing universal masking.
Later that month, Floyd Tourism announced the hiring of its new Tourism Director Kathleen Legg, who replaced Floyd’s first tourism director, Pat Sharkey, after her retirement.
According to past Floyd Press reports, Legg, a Roanoke-area native, brought more than five years of experience and a degree in Business Administration and Marketing to the role.
September
“Straight-line” winds of 80-85 mph caused damage to Floyd County property at the beginning of September, stemming from Hurricane Ida alongside other severe weather in the area including a tornado in Christiansburg.
The Floyd Press reported property owner Sue Epperly lost a storage shed, an apple tree and several other items during the event that the NWS stated “stemmed directly from Hurricane Ida, which first made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 30.”
The Floyd County Livestock and County Fair returned with a tribute to 9/11 on Sept. 11 following a hiatus prompted by the pandemic. Meriden Roberts, a Carroll County native and Virginia Tech student, assumed the 2021 duties of Miss Floyd County Fair.
The Floyd Press reported, “a total of 125 American Flags were respectfully retired Sept. 11, Scout Leader Rebbecca Jackson said, giving scouts a meaningful, service-based way to spend the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.”
October
The annual Floyd Rotary Chili Cookoff was held Oct. 8, bringing together first responders and raising funds to benefit the Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department and Floyd County Rescue Squad.
The fire department’s chili won a blind-taste test performed by Floyd County deputies who happened upon the scene, the Floyd Press reported, and more than $10,000 was raised.
The Floyd man who broke into the June Bug Center in Floyd County on Jan. 5 of this year pleaded guilty in Circuit Court Oct. 26 to two counts of entering a structure to commit an assault and battery, the Floyd Press reported.
Lonnie Edward Price apologized for his behavior in court in October, but could face up to five years in prison for each charge when he is sentenced after a presenting report is prepared.
Halloween events returned in full-swing at the end of October with Kidsfest at the Floyd Center for the Arts and the second annual town-sponsored Trunk-or-Treat was held on Oxford Street in partnership with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
November
The Nov. 2 Election Day saw Floyd’s Marie March (R) elected to represent the 7th Legislative District in the Virginia House of Delegates over Derek Kitts (D) of Christiansburg. March’s first term in the seat will follow nearly a decade of occupancy by Del. Nick Rush (R).
Incumbent Mayor Will Griffin was elected to serve the Town of Floyd for another four years, as were sitting Town Councilman Bruce Turner and Councilman Chris Bond, the Floyd Press reported, as was incumbent Gene Bishop on the School Board and Jerry Booth on the Board of Supervisors.
Indian Valley’s Kalinda Bechtold ran unopposed to fill the seat vacated by Justin Coleman Dec. 31 at midnight, and the Courthouse District’s Deborah Snellings was elected to the School Board.
The Floyd Event Center and PharmHouse Pharmacy were jointly awarded the Business of the Year award for hosting mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the spring and fall during the Floyd Chamber’s annual dinner on Nov. 22.
According to past reports, the 2021 Floyd Chamber of Commerce Membership Meeting and Dinner was the 31st annual, and the last as executive director for John McEnhill, who will continue his service on the board of directors.
December
Traditional Floyd Christmas events returned, including the parade through downtown and Gingerbread House Contest hosted by the Floyd Country Store, Floyd Tourism and other community partners.
Sponsored by the Floyd County Merchants and Businessmen's Association, the annual event began with VFW marchers and ended with Santa on a sleigh calling out Christmas greetings to the crowd, much to the delight of the children in attendance.
Spectators commented on the sizable increase of participants for the 2021 event following a year off due to the pandemic, according to past Floyd Press reports.
“This looked like one of the largest Floyd parades that I have helped with, and that has been for at least 35 years,” reported Judy Hylton, who checked in participants at the Maberry Funeral Home parking lot.
Floyd County’s Samuel Wayne Hale was sentenced to prison for three decades Dec. 13 for shooting at Floyd County deputies, wounding one, during an incident in October 2019.
The Floyd Press reported, “Deputy Floyd Harman described Hale opening fire on him on Oct. 11, 2019, after he attempted to stop a flatbed pickup with ‘farm use’ plates in an area where construction equipment was stored. One shot grazed Harman’s finger and narrowly missed his head.”