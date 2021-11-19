Winterfest to showcase local talent, creativity

Shop locally this season and support Floyd artisans during the 27th Annual Winterfest Arts & Crafts Festival presented by the Floyd Center for the Arts the first weekend in December.
The 2021 edition of the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, featuring 25 local artisans and vendors with a variety of wares, according to a release from the Center last week.
Winterfest was designed as a year-end showcase of local artisanship and creativity, in time for local residents’ holiday shopping, many of whom have always had a policy of buying locally made handcrafted gifts for friends and family.
Twenty-seven years later, Winterfest remains the best opportunity for shoppers to find a wide variety of handmade, local, unique gifts all offered at one place and close enough to Christmas to get some authentic gift-buying completed, FCA stated.
Linda Fallon, president of the Board of Director for Floyd Center for the Arts said, “It’s great to be back in-person during our 27th year, and we look forward to this chance for people to connect with local artists and artisans, and enjoy the company of friends and neighbors. The community is always incredibly supportive and that contributes to an atmosphere which we can’t wait to revisit each holiday season.”
Accompanying the festival for the seventh year is the Festival of Trees, an opportunity for Back for treasured Floyd businesses and organizations to celebrate the holiday season and encourage shoppers to visit local outlets for gifts, decorations, and food for the season.
The Festival of Trees and Wreathes, with more than 60 participants this year, begins this week and runs through Dec. 5.
Each organization’s pre-decorated, tabletop holiday tree or wreath will be on display at Winterfest, with the final silent auction bidding for visitors to win a tree to take home for the holidays finishing at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 5.
“We’re inviting everyone to attend our signature event. It’s free to the public and the vendors this year are offering beautiful, locally made jewelry, home goods, skin care, and much more,” Fallon said. She added, “the Center is hosting a kids crafting area while the family shops, along with our Art Cafe. There’s going to be something for everyone.”
The Winterfest Café will feature bagged lunches with fresh sandwiches, chips and a home-baked goods.
The Center is observing all CDC guidelines with social distancing and will be encouraging guests to grab and go, as well as mask wearing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
For more addition information about Winterfest and the Center’s offerings, visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. Visit in-person Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.