Winterfest to showcase local talent, creativity

Accompanying the festival for the seventh year is the Festival of Trees, an opportunity for Back for treasured Floyd businesses and organizations to celebrate the holiday season and encourage shoppers to visit local outlets for gifts, decorations, and food for the season.

The Festival of Trees and Wreathes, with more than 60 participants this year, begins this week and runs through Dec. 5.

Each organization’s pre-decorated, tabletop holiday tree or wreath will be on display at Winterfest, with the final silent auction bidding for visitors to win a tree to take home for the holidays finishing at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 5.

“We’re inviting everyone to attend our signature event. It’s free to the public and the vendors this year are offering beautiful, locally made jewelry, home goods, skin care, and much more,” Fallon said. She added, “the Center is hosting a kids crafting area while the family shops, along with our Art Cafe. There’s going to be something for everyone.”

The Winterfest Café will feature bagged lunches with fresh sandwiches, chips and a home-baked goods.

The Center is observing all CDC guidelines with social distancing and will be encouraging guests to grab and go, as well as mask wearing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

For more addition information about Winterfest and the Center’s offerings, visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. Visit in-person Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.