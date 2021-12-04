FloydFest arrest nets six-month jail term

A Bedford County man who admitted selling drug-laced mushrooms at FloydFest in 2018 received a six-month jail sentence last week after Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom failed to convince Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor to send him to prison for a year.
The six-months of jail time for Dennis Glenn Royer II of Forest, however, was more than defense attorney Jonathan Rogers, who argued his client should not be jailed because of health conditions on Nov. 23.
The case, based on sale of the mushrooms by Royer at FloydFest on July 28, 2018, ran into a dozen pandemic-driven continuances after a Floyd County Grand Jury indicted Royer on April 2, 2019. Royer pled guilty on Aug. 24 this year and a presentencing report was ordered by Fleenor.
In an earlier motion this year, Royer lost an effort to exclude the evidence of mushrooms found in a backpack in his parked car in Floyd County because he was arrested in Patrick County, where most of the FloydFest property is located.
Branscom told the court that Royer was a drug pusher working FloydFest and should be sent to prison for at least a year, but the judge said he needed to take the defendant’s health into consideration and sentenced him to five years with 4 years and six months suspended.
In Patrick County Circuit Court, Royer was given a five-year suspended sentence.
The judge ruled Royer’s sentence would run concurrently with another one he faces in another jurisdiction.
Fleenor also accepted a request from Rogers that Royer be allowed to report to start his jail term after the Thanksgiving 2021 holiday.
The sentence hearing for Royer was one in a sequence of plea deals, probation violations and bond hearings.
In one plea, James Thomas Cromer Jr. of Willis admitted he failed to register as a violent sex offender for a second time this year for the 1996 battery of an under-age minor in Giles County. He was warned by the judge to comply with the law or face more charges and possible jail time.
Cromer entered a guilty plea on Aug. 24 for failing to register and was given a one-year suspended sentence by Judge Fleenor.
A Floyd County grand jury indicted Cromer again on Oct. 5 for failing to register, earning him a new two-year suspended sentence and another felony mark on his record.
A check by The Floyd Press this week found Cromer is now registered as one of 25 residents listed as sexual offenders in the county.
In other cases, before the court the week of Nov. 23:
- Eric Joseph Beasley of Boones Mill pled guilty to drug possession and was given a two-year suspended sentence.
- John Thomas Conner of Meadows of Dan received a five-year suspended sentence for drug possession.
- Donald Adam Jesse Shurock and Alen Michael DeMuth, both of Oxford, NY, entered guilty pleas for drug possession and were given a five-year suspended sentence each.
- Judge Fleenor revoked probation for Clarence Eugene Michie Jr. of Roanoke on a drug possession conviction, considered his 14+ days in jail as time served and added one year, one month and 16 days on probation.
- The judge also denied bond for Randy R. Addie of Christiansburg while he awaits a Nov. 11 hearing on probation violations after the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office provided a list of previous failures to appear for court.
- Katie Arlene Willard of Willis was granted bond as she awaits a Dec. 21 trial on a charge of possession of a firearm with a schedule II drug.