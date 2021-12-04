FloydFest arrest nets six-month jail term

A Bedford County man who admitted selling drug-laced mushrooms at FloydFest in 2018 received a six-month jail sentence last week after Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom failed to convince Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor to send him to prison for a year.

The six-months of jail time for Dennis Glenn Royer II of Forest, however, was more than defense attorney Jonathan Rogers, who argued his client should not be jailed because of health conditions on Nov. 23.

The case, based on sale of the mushrooms by Royer at FloydFest on July 28, 2018, ran into a dozen pandemic-driven continuances after a Floyd County Grand Jury indicted Royer on April 2, 2019. Royer pled guilty on Aug. 24 this year and a presentencing report was ordered by Fleenor.

In an earlier motion this year, Royer lost an effort to exclude the evidence of mushrooms found in a backpack in his parked car in Floyd County because he was arrested in Patrick County, where most of the FloydFest property is located.

Branscom told the court that Royer was a drug pusher working FloydFest and should be sent to prison for at least a year, but the judge said he needed to take the defendant’s health into consideration and sentenced him to five years with 4 years and six months suspended.