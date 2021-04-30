Floyd Center for the Arts exhibit focuses on sharing stories

The Gallery Tour begins with Waitzkin’s “The Boats of Many Colors,” 18 handmade paper boats made of a wide variety of plant fibers, bark and leaves traveling on a round blue planet sea.

“I was thinking of the journey people take to come to America and how hard it is, and our history. One of the most enduring papers are (those) documents,” Waitzkin said. The documents that the handmade paper sculpture is holding include the Declaration of Independence, The Constitution, The Amendment to End Slavery, Civil Rights Voting Rights, the Women’s Right to Vote and more, including religious documents.

“Boats symbolize the journeys. All of us are on a journey. We feel like we all in the same boat with COVID-19, but all of us have a different story. Sharing our stores is part of our healing process to getting our world back to normal,” she said.

All the exhibiting artists are women, and they all know each other. In describing Georgia Deal’s work, which utilizes layers of pulp painting, pulp stenciling and layering wax, Waitzkin spoke of taking one of Deal’s classes and incorporating what she learned in her work today.