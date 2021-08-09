Rate of infection ‘high' in Floyd County

FLOYD — Echoing national pandemic trends, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the New River Valley Sunday, Aug. 8, the most cases reported in a single day since March. Twelve of these cases are in Floyd County residents, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Data collected at the end of July by the CovidActNow nonprofit states the rate of transmission in Floyd County is now "high," as one person with COVID is infecting an estimated 1.36 others.
New cases of COVID are largely caused by the Delta variant, a mutated strain of the virus that has a higher rate of transmission and severity than the original COVID strain. According to VDH and the New River Valley Health District, most deaths and hospitalizations occur in those who have not been vaccinated.
The New River Valley Public Health Task Force estimates, based on current transmission rates, the NRV is about two weeks behind southern states that have already announced Delta variant surges.
There were 2,274 new cases throughout the region in July, according to the NRV Public Health Task Force, and six deaths among people not fully vaccinated. There were also 36 “breakthrough cases” among people who were fully vaccinated and no deaths.
Almost 45% of Floyd residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, CovidActNow reported Aug. 9, and 41.1% of county residents are fully vaccinated.
The CDC recently reversed guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, in light of increased infections and more severe illness from those infections, encouraging the use of masks again when indoors.
It also announced last month schools should require universal masking for students, faculty and staff, conflicting with several school districts’ plans for the beginning of the school year across the region, including Floyd’s.
Gov. Ralph Northam last week announced state employees are now required to get a COVID vaccine by Sept. 1 or submit to weekly testing, and encouraged “every eligible Virginian to get their shot.”
Find local updates and resources at www.nrvroadtowellness.com.