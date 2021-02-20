Floyd County Humane Society announces volunteer of the month

Floyd County denizens will instantly recognize the name Dulaney in connection with their local landmark business, Dulaney's Greenhouse. For years, it has been the go-to for gardeners in search of quality seedlings and plants of both the edible and decorative varieties.

What they may also have noticed is, along with the cornucopia of greenery in the spring, more often than not there will be a group of adorable kittens there to greet and delight shoppers while searching for that perfect specimen of heirloom tomato or cold-hardy ornamental.

Sara Dulaney, Floyd County Humane Society's Volunteer of the Month for January, has been fostering kittens on behalf of the organization since 2018. The kittens benefit greatly from all the attention the staff and visitors shower upon them, as it provides much need socialization and enhances the kittens' chances for successful adoption.

Sara's own unique gift as a “cat whisperer” has transformed many a feisty feline from a Tasmanian devil into a friendly Felix, awaiting the chance to cuddle up in the next warm lap. It is truly astonishing to behold!

Come this spring, be sure to check out Sara and Co.'s plant selection and take a kitten home while you're at it. After all, cats love digging in the garden.

For information on becoming a FCHS foster or any other of FCHS's many activities in service to the companion animals of Floyd County, visit the website at www.floydhumanesociety.org.