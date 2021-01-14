Arrest made in break-ins; Police seek public’s help

Floyd deputies arrested 55-yearold Lonnie Edward Price in connection with a pair of Jan. 5 break-ins at Finn Graphics and the June Bug Center.

According to a Jan. 12 Sheriff’s Office release, law enforcement “recovered evidence linking Price to Finn Graphics and the June Bug Center.”

A police report from Finn Graphics indicates that money and clothing were taken. Deputies also responded to a call around 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 5 regarding an “unknown male hiding in the bleachers” at the center.

The male in question ran before police arrived and was taken into custody “after a brief standoff” at 2:16 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office said he was found in a barn on nearby property.

Price is being held without bail at the New River Valley Regional Jail. He faces two counts of entering a building with intent to commit larceny or other felony. The investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges.

Broken windows probed

The Sheriff’s Office announced Jan. 12 that it is seeking the public’s help in getting information concerning a string of vandalism that occurred in the county between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, 2020.