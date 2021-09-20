Early voting underway for state and local positions

Early voting for the November 2021 General Election began last week, and candidates have rallied support from Floyd County residents through a number of public meeting appearances and campaign events.
Those in Floyd County will cast ballots for two Floyd County Public School Board positions (districts C and E), two Floyd County Board of Supervisors seats (districts C and E) and the representative for the 7th Legislative District in the House of Delegates, as well as Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General.
Town residents will additionally vote for Mayor and two Town Council seats. Residents must be registered to vote by Oct. 12 to cast ballots for town, county and state offices.
A majority of candidates have online sites to share events, campaigning efforts and encourage voting in the Nov. 2 election, and incumbents often have public email addresses and/or office hours to meet/correspond with community members.
With questions about voting, call the Floyd County Registrar’s Office at (540) 745-9350. Finalized sample ballots can be found at www.floydcova.org/voter-registrar.
Floyd resident Marie March is the Republican candidate for the 7th District race, facing Christiansburg’s Derek Kitts for the seat. Both candidates have received a number of endorsements from both other political figures and advocacy groups, and attended/hosted events and meetings in Floyd County to engage with voters.
The 7th Legislative District includes all of Floyd County, and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties.
March, whose notable endorsements include from the National Rifle Association, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC and the Virginia Society for Human Life, owns a number of small businesses in the New River Valley, and describes herself as “an unashamed Christian, small business owner, proven job creator and a rock-solid conservative.”
She has made a number of appearances across District 7 and garnered support from Del. Nick Rush, who has been in the 7th District seat for more than a decade, as well as other political figures. A number of appearances March has made are available online.
More about March and recordings of past appearances are available online at www.mariemarch.com or www.facebook.com/mariemarchfordelegate.
Kitts’ campaign has mainly highlighted his experience in the U.S. Army and leadership abilities “to give a strong voice to Southwest Virginia.” Endorsed by VoteVets PAC and the Virginia AFL-CIO Labor Union, Kitts states helping communities through “real issues” goes beyond individual political affiliations.
He has spent several days knocking on doors in Floyd County since the launch of his campaign and attending events hosted by the Floyd Democratic Committee, including a canvas kickoff on Sept. 11 and Floyd Business Roundtable Sept. 16.
Learn more about Kitts at www.kitts4delegate.com or www.facebook.com/Kitts4Delegate.
Find upcoming events from the Floyd Democratic Committee at www.floydvadems.org or at www.facebook.com/FloydVADems.
The Republican Party of Floyd hosted the party’s candidate for governor, Glenn Youngkin, during its Pancake Breakfast Aug. 14 at StoneHaven Lodge, along with other candidates and incumbents, including Rep. Morgan Griffith, Sen. David Surtterlein, Winsome Sears, candidate for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares, candidate for Attorney General.
Upcoming events from the Floyd GOP are available at www.floydvagop.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/floydvagop.
March and other local candidates attended the Pancake Breakfast as well, including the Board of Supervisors Candidate and co-owner of StoneHaven Jennifer Miller, who is running against Independent and incumbent Jerry Boothe in District C (Courthouse District).
In her campaign, Miller has largely highlighted honoring U.S. Armed Service members and being part of the “Conservative Comeback” in state- and nationwide elections. She is also driven by her deep faith, she said in the spring, and the desire to serve God and the community through local government.
More information about Miller and her campaign can be found at www.facebook.com/JenniferMillerForCourthouseBoardOfSupervisors.
The current District C supervisor and vice chair on the Board, Boothe has more than a decade of local government experience, and noted in March of this year he is “considered too moderate for the GOP and too conservative for the Democrats.” He often works with school officials and farmers to learn their needs.
Find out more about Boothe at www.facebook.com/jerryboothe2017.
Also in District C, voters will cast ballots for a new School Board representative to replace Pamela Snead at the end of her current term, choosing between Renee Metcalf or Deborah Snellings.
Metcalf has been a consistent public commenter at School Board meetings since the summer and explained last week one of her greatest priorities if elected would be open dialogue with parents of FCPS students.
She “believes the conservative values of God, home and country are non-negotiable” in education, with more than 20 years of homeschooling and public schooling experience, and Metcalf currently teaches at the Buffalo Christian Academy and The Inspired Scholar, according to her website.
Metcalf has openly spoken against adopting policies for transgernder students in Floyd public schools, stating transgender students “already have the same protections as other students,” and opposes the teaching of Critical Race Theory.
Learn more about Metcalf online at www.reneemetcalf.com or at www.facebook.com/electreneemetcalf.
Snellings is a Floyd native with more than four decades of experience teaching, including the last 23 years in Floyd County public schools. She states the understanding she has of the Floyd community, along with her experiences of teaching, could benefit the School Board and its operations.
A graduate of FCHS, herself, Snellings states she will bring her “passion for education” to the District C School Board seat, if elected.
Find Snellings’ campaign site at www.facebook.com/snellings4sb.
In Floyd’s Indian Valley District (District E), Kalinda Bechtold is running unopposed for the Indian Valley Board of Supervisors to replace Justin Coleman at the end of his term, and C. Gene Bishop is running unopposed for another term in the seat he currently occupies on the School Board.
Bechtold has voiced disappointment in current county officials at a number of public meetings, including the Sept. 13 School Board meeting, for not standing up to state and federal governments.
She states she will bring her “conservative, Christian voice” to the Board of Supervisors if elected, and “stand against tyranny,” which Bechtold says includes universal mask mandates and vaccination requirements.
In a handful of recent Facebook posts, Bechtold has encouraged Floyd to vote red across the ballot, putting herself and Miller on the Board of Supervisors, and Metcalf on the School Board, to “take back” Floyd County.
Learn more about Bechtold at www.facebook.com/KalindaBechtoldForIndianValleyBoardOfSupervisors.
Bishop has been a member of the School Board for about four years in District E and is unopposed in re-election for another two years.
In a release Sept. 9, he recounted some of the projects that have been completed since he became a member, including the ongoing construction of the Career and Collaboration Development Center, providing students with access to computers and Chromebooks, and adding a moment of silence to the beginning of each Board meeting.
Bishop does not have a campaign website, but can be reached by emailing bishopg@floyd.k12.va.us or calling (540) 629-0769.
Information about both party’s nominees for state offices and where to vote can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov.