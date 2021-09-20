Early voting underway for state and local positions

The current District C supervisor and vice chair on the Board, Boothe has more than a decade of local government experience, and noted in March of this year he is “considered too moderate for the GOP and too conservative for the Democrats.” He often works with school officials and farmers to learn their needs.

Find out more about Boothe at www.facebook.com/jerryboothe2017.

Also in District C, voters will cast ballots for a new School Board representative to replace Pamela Snead at the end of her current term, choosing between Renee Metcalf or Deborah Snellings.

Metcalf has been a consistent public commenter at School Board meetings since the summer and explained last week one of her greatest priorities if elected would be open dialogue with parents of FCPS students.

She “believes the conservative values of God, home and country are non-negotiable” in education, with more than 20 years of homeschooling and public schooling experience, and Metcalf currently teaches at the Buffalo Christian Academy and The Inspired Scholar, according to her website.