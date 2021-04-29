Second round of NRV Resiliency Grants available

NEW RIVER VALLEY — A second round of grants are available to small business owners in Floyd, Giles, Pulaski and Montgomery counties through the New River Valley Small Business Relief Program, a $1.6 million fund. Businesses are not eligible to receive a second grant from the program, which awarded its first round of funding during the winter.
NRV Small Business Resiliency Grants exist to support the region’s small business recovery and resiliency efforts during the pandemic. Grants may be worth up to $15,000 per business for rent or mortgage, eligible supplies or equipment from March 12, 2020 to the application date. Applications are due by May 21.
To be eligible, an applying business must meet all of the following:
- Principal place of business is located in Floyd County and town within, Giles County and towns within, Montgomery County except for Blacksburg and Christiansburg, Pulaski County and towns within.
- Business is locally or regionally owned and must be located in the New River Valley.
- Has 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees(40 hours/week) at the application date.
- Business was operational by March 12, 2020 and is realizing a direct negative impact from COVID-19 (e.g. revenue loss, reduced sales, closure or suspended operation, employment decline, or business interruption).
- Has eligible expenses not already covered by other CARES funding or any other support funding source (e.g. PPP, local COVID-related grants, Rebuild Virginia grants, etc.)
- Must be current on all fees, permits and taxes as of March 12, 2020
Eligible expenses to be covered by grant funding include the following that occurred between March 12, 2020 and the application date:
- Rent or mortgage payments (up to 6 months’ worth)
- Expenses paid that were directly related to COVID-19
- Equipment purchased to maintain business to help business maintain social/physical distancing
- PPE expenses for employees or customers, and used in place of business to sustain business operations
- Technology or subscriptions to assist navigating the ongoing public health situation up to $2,000
- Cleaning or maintenance supplies or services
Funds for this program have been provided by Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development, as part of a Community Development Block Grant award to assist localities mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the regional economy. Due to this funding source, the regional collective is unable to offer funds to businesses based in the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, as well as the City of Radford.
This program will be administered by Giles County, on behalf of its neighboring communities, under the oversight of a regional Application Review Committee and Project Management Team. Each interested business must complete and submit an application attesting to information and guidelines. Only one award per business establishment/location will be awarded.
Learn more and find an application online at https://visitfloydva.com/new-river-valley-small-business-relief-program.