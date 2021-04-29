Second round of NRV Resiliency Grants available

Eligible expenses to be covered by grant funding include the following that occurred between March 12, 2020 and the application date:

Rent or mortgage payments (up to 6 months’ worth)

Expenses paid that were directly related to COVID-19

Equipment purchased to maintain business to help business maintain social/physical distancing

PPE expenses for employees or customers, and used in place of business to sustain business operations

Technology or subscriptions to assist navigating the ongoing public health situation up to $2,000

Cleaning or maintenance supplies or services

Funds for this program have been provided by Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development, as part of a Community Development Block Grant award to assist localities mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the regional economy. Due to this funding source, the regional collective is unable to offer funds to businesses based in the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, as well as the City of Radford.