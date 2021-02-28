Hunters for the Hungry provided 3.2 tons of venison in Floyd

Hunters for the Hungry has processed more than 7.4 million pounds of deer meat throughout its 30 years of operation to combat hunger within the state, which impacts 1 out of every 8 families. Based in Bedford County, the organization is partnered with 70 processors and 68 distribution agencies across Virginia, including New River Community Action of Floyd, Plenty!, Harris Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry and New Harvest Church.

HftH allows hunters, farmers and herd management officials who have harvested a deer to donate the kill to feed local families after it is processed and prepared for pick up. According to HftH, a “large mature deer can yield an average of 40 pounds of venison” for the program, and 50 percent of venison recipients are either elderly or children.

Locally, HftH Director Gary Arrington said, 6,400 pounds — 3.2 tons — of venison were distributed in 2020 in Floyd County.

“That amount of meat equates to 25,600 quarter-pound servings going to men, women, children, the elderly, the homeless and veterans served by the (local) feeding programs,” he added.