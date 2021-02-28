Hunters for the Hungry provided 3.2 tons of venison in Floyd

Hunters for the Hungry has processed more than 7.4 million pounds of deer meat throughout its 30 years of operation to combat hunger within the state, which impacts 1 out of every 8 families. Based in Bedford County, the organization is partnered with 70 processors and 68 distribution agencies across Virginia, including New River Community Action of Floyd, Plenty!, Harris Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry and New Harvest Church.
HftH allows hunters, farmers and herd management officials who have harvested a deer to donate the kill to feed local families after it is processed and prepared for pick up. According to HftH, a “large mature deer can yield an average of 40 pounds of venison” for the program, and 50 percent of venison recipients are either elderly or children.
Locally, HftH Director Gary Arrington said, 6,400 pounds — 3.2 tons — of venison were distributed in 2020 in Floyd County.
“That amount of meat equates to 25,600 quarter-pound servings going to men, women, children, the elderly, the homeless and veterans served by the (local) feeding programs,” he added.
In Floyd County, the only partnered processor is Willis Village Mart. Meat Department Manager Mike Keith said that he hopes processing for HftH is something that the Village Mart continues to do, adding that it’s nice to be involved in giving back to the community.
HftH’s goal for 2021 is to provide 225,000 pounds of meat — 900,000 servings — to Virginians in need. During the past six years, the program has averaged collecting 266,926 pounds of venison, which equals 1 million servings.
Yearly, it costs about $300,000 to operate HftH, Arrington said. The program raises the necessary funding though raffles, general donations and grants. The program accepts deer to be processed year-round.
HftH updates its website in the case of environmental factors that may prohibit deer in a certain area from being donated to the program. For example, on Feb. 4, it stated that deer harvested in Loundon and Rappahannock counties are not being accepted due to the Department of Wildlife Resources’ 2020-2021 chronic wasting disease surveillance efforts.
For every dollar donated to the program, HftH can process more than three servings of venison. To learn more, visit www.h4hungry.org.