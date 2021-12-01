 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Buffs earn top spots in Class 2 volleyball
0 comments

Lady Buffs earn top spots in Class 2 volleyball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Celebrating lady buffs

Varsity Lady Buffaloes celebrate another win during its 23-3 season, which landed three team members on the Class 2 All-State First Team.

 File photo from November 2021

Three Floyd County High School seniors made the Virginia High School League’s Class 2 All-State First Team, adding another achievement to the athletic careers of Kenzee and Jaycee Chaffin, and Madi Ramey.

VHSL released the Class 2 All-State Volleyball Team on Nov. 30, consisting of athletes from Gate City, Central Woodstock, Glenvar and others, as well as Floyd County.

Kenzee is additionally listed as the Class 2 Volleyball Player of the Year.

The Lady Buffs wrapped up its 2021 fall season earlier this month, holding on to a 23-3 record and making it to the state semifinals.

Glenvar’s Mark Rohrback is the 2021 Class 2 Volleyball Coach of the Year.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics