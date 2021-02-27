Gathering limit raised for sporting events, ice intensifies vaccine shortage

“Due to shipping disruptions from the winter storms last week, our vaccine shipments have been delayed,” the district stated. As of mid-morning on Tuesday, no more recent updates had been shared.

Northam said that he’s consistently involved in conversation with other governors and the Biden administration to request an increase to the supply. He noted that about 12 percent of Virginians have been vaccinated. NRHD reported on Feb. 8 that 1,551 Floyd County residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19, which is the most recent data.

Northam also provided an update on Feb. 17 on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, saying that supply and medical professionals to administer the vaccines are two of the main obstacles hindering vaccination efforts. The state is administering an average of 35,000 vaccines per day, according to Northam and T.K. Avula, who is overseeing the state’s campaign.

In answering a question from the press, Northam said the administration is planning to distribute vaccines to local pharmacies. CVS Pharmacies already has an agreement with the state to administer vaccines. Learn more about it at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/news.