Gathering limit raised for sporting events, ice intensifies vaccine shortage

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the launch of the new pre-registration website and a phone hotline during a press conference on Feb. 18 at the same time as he announced the limit on spectators at outside high school sporting events will change to 250 upon the completion of an executive order.
He said this decision was prompted in part by concerned families who had reached out, telling him that they want to be at their students’ events.
State and local COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, and the state has launched a vaccine pre-registering tool, which imported data from individual health districts to streamline the appointment and registration process. The governor said that within 24 hours of going live on Feb. 16, more than 240,000 Virginians had pre-registered, including those whose data had been pulled in from localities.
Winter weather has posed an obstacle during the past two weeks for the New River Health District’s vaccine clinic in Christiansburg. The clinic has been closed and faced several delayed openings due to ice storms.
The NRV Road to Wellness website states that as of Feb. 11 the health district was “receiving 2,000 doses per week with roughly 80,000 people eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1b.” However, eight days later, the health district announced that it had not received its weekly delivery on Feb. 19 and reiterated the shortage on Monday.
“Due to shipping disruptions from the winter storms last week, our vaccine shipments have been delayed,” the district stated. As of mid-morning on Tuesday, no more recent updates had been shared.
Northam said that he’s consistently involved in conversation with other governors and the Biden administration to request an increase to the supply. He noted that about 12 percent of Virginians have been vaccinated. NRHD reported on Feb. 8 that 1,551 Floyd County residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19, which is the most recent data.
Northam also provided an update on Feb. 17 on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, saying that supply and medical professionals to administer the vaccines are two of the main obstacles hindering vaccination efforts. The state is administering an average of 35,000 vaccines per day, according to Northam and T.K. Avula, who is overseeing the state’s campaign.
In answering a question from the press, Northam said the administration is planning to distribute vaccines to local pharmacies. CVS Pharmacies already has an agreement with the state to administer vaccines. Learn more about it at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/news.
Local hospitalizations as of Feb. 24, according to a collective report by Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and the Salem VA facilities, were 200, which is the lowest weekly hospitalization number since the beginning of the new year and a decrease of 48 compared to the week of Feb. 17. A total of 1,621 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the Commonwealth as of Feb. 23, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. The association also stated that ICU capacity was at 76 percent, and 31 percent of ventilators were in use.
Regional hospitalizations have decreased by 47.6 percent during the past two months.
Statewide, there were 1,769 new cases reported on Feb. 23, and one was reported in Floyd County. Floyd County’s total case count was 725, with 25 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
Floyd is the only county in the New River Health District to have reported less that 1,000 cases since March 2020. Giles County as of Feb. 18 had 1,045 cases, 33 hospitalizations and 10 deaths. Radford City was reporting 1,879 cumulative cases, 36 hospitalizations and 11 deaths; and Pulaski was reporting 2,274 cases, 98 hospitalizations and 48 deaths. Montgomery County had a reported total of 7,399 cases, 146 hospitalizations and 73 total deaths.
The weekly average positivity rate is 8.3 percent, according to VDH.
Floyd County unemployment increased by .5 percent to 3.7 percent during December 2020, according to the Federal Reserve Economic Research Bank of St. Louis in a report that’s released by month at https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/VAFLOY3URN.
To learn more about registering to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://vax.preregister.virginia.gov. To learn more over the phone, call (877) 725-8343.