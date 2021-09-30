Fall Break added to schools calendar

Floyd County Public Schools students and teachers will get an autumn break in October, at the end of the first grading period, as a result of a special School Board meeting held Thursday afternoon.

Two quick votes took place at the School Board Administration building on Sept. 30, the first of which altered the FCPS calendar to add a Fall Break, consisting of Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 18-19.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer presented the changes to the board, and School Board member Gene C. Bishop moved to approve them, with Vice Chair Laura LeRoy seconding. School Board member Pamela Snead was absent from the Sept. 30 meeting.

A previously scheduled faculty/staff workday means students will be out of school Oct. 15-19, Cromer explained, and faculty and staff will be able to enjoy a break from instruction Monday, Oct. 18, and Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The second vote Sept. 30 changed the venue of the Oct. 11 FCPS School Board meeting from the School Board Administration Building to the Floyd County High School auditorium. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.