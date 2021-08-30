Registration open for Floyd C4 Business Development Series

FLOYD — Anyone interested in learning about how to start or grow a business is invited to participate in the annual Floyd C4 Business Development series which starts at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at the Floyd Innovation Center. The sessions are free to those who register by Sept. 9.

“If you have dreamed of starting a business or have a business and want to grow or improve it, this program is for you,” said Lydeana Martin, the county’s Community and Economic Development Director. “It’s a great opportunity to learn, meet people who can help and even compete for cash prizes at the end if you want.”

Floyd C4 stands for Creators, Counselors, Curriculum and Challenge — which represents the creative participants, the business counselors and material covered and the competition for prize money.

The total prize purse is up to $5,000, which went to Yarrow Springs LLC in 2020.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to learn about marketing, finance and day-to-day business operations and to make important business connections,” said Jon Beegle, the Chairman of the Floyd County Economic Development Authority and owner of three businesses. “Small businesses are the life-blood and main job creators, so we want to encourage successful business start-up and growth.”