NRCA leader receives national award

RADFORD — New River Community Action announced March 25 that CEO Terry Smusz has been selected as the recipient of the national Ann Kagie Community Services Block Grant Award. The federal Community Services Block Grant supports approximately 1,000 community action agencies nationwide that work with local groups to address conditions of poverty.

The National Association for State Community Service Programs Board of Directors presents the Ann Kagie award each year to recognize outstanding and significant contributions to the CSBG program, dedication and commitment to the constituencies served by community action agencies, and leadership and advocacy for the network. Smusz was recognized for her 32 years of leadership to New River Community Action and the Virginia Community Action network, according to the NRCA release.

The Virginia Department of Social Services Office of Volunteerism and Community Services, which oversees Virginia’s Community Services Block Grant, nominated Smusz for the prestigious Ann Kagie award. The awards ceremony was held during the NASCSP Virtual Winter Training Conference during the Opening Session on March 8.

Smusz is also the co-recipient of the 2021 Mark Grigsby Selfless Leadership Award presented at the Virginia Community Action Partnership January 2021 Conference.