Special gifts for Snead; FCHS Athletics pitches new facility to school board

After nearly half a decade of service to Floyd County Public Schools and bettering education, Pamela Snead was presented with a gift of gratitude made by local high school student Zora Dulaney.
Superintendent John Wheeler told Snead and the public in attendance Dec. 13, “There’s no piece of paper, no gift to represent our gratitude for you in a service profession like this, especially the past two years.”
He said school officials tasked Floyd County High School art students with making a unique piece to express gratitude for service and called Dulaney one of the beacons of “pride of the Art Department.”
Alongside Dulaney’s piece, Wheeler also presented Snead with a proclamation of gratitude from the School Board that noted Snead’s “commitment to public education,” “ethical boardmanship” and “dedication to success of Floyd County students and staff,” as well as other admirable qualities.
Snead’s first term representing the Courthouse District on the FCPS School Board began in February 2017, and her time on the board expires at midnight on Dec. 31.
Snead thanked her fellow Board members and said, “It’s been an honor to serve with each of you.”
Deborah Snellings will assume the duties of the Courthouse District representative on the School Board beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Business items, including supplemental appropriation requests from one budget line-item to another, followed Snead’s recognition.
Athletic Director Matthew Tompkins shared loose plans for renovations at the high school's baseball field, which would be funded, he explained, by community members who want to support growth in the Athletic Department.
“The goal of this entire presentation is to provide the School Board with all of the information at this December meeting so that once plans are drawn up, we can bring everything back to the Board as an action plan for approval to build the structures for the facility on School Board property,” Tompkins said.
He emphasized no renderings presented were official.
Tompkins described a 120’ x 30’ facility with a ticket booth, restrooms, storage closets and a workout area dubbed “The Herd House.” He said the goal is to collaborate with building trades students to make the structure and bring it up to code.
He said the goal in collaborating is to “actually have students take ownership.”
Locust Grove’s Tony Morisco noted his building trade students did that with the weight room and spoke to its success.
Tompkins then mentioned the possibility of developing an indoor practice space for sports that aren’t suitable for the gym, such as baseball, tennis and softball.
School Board Chairman James Ingram questioned Tompkins on the cost of such a project, and Tompkins explained “the goal is to ask for no money from anyone,” including the School Board and the county.
“We’ve had a few conversations with people in the community (who want to support the high school athletic department),” he said. “They see this as a need for everyone involved.”
Wheeler added that the cost of maintenance will be similar to other FCPS facilities for the School Board, and it would vary with seasonal use.
“The ultimate goal is to benefit as many Buffaloes as possible,” Tompkins said.
The School Board said Tompkins and his team could proceed with planning and return next year with more solidified details.
In the final action of the Dec. 13 FCPS School Board meeting, students got an additional day added to their winter break, Friday, Dec. 17, which was originally a half-day.
The Board cited the lack of snow days thus far this school year as a good reason, and heard no complaints from students at the meeting.