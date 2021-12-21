Special gifts for Snead; FCHS Athletics pitches new facility to school board

Business items, including supplemental appropriation requests from one budget line-item to another, followed Snead’s recognition.

Athletic Director Matthew Tompkins shared loose plans for renovations at the high school's baseball field, which would be funded, he explained, by community members who want to support growth in the Athletic Department.

“The goal of this entire presentation is to provide the School Board with all of the information at this December meeting so that once plans are drawn up, we can bring everything back to the Board as an action plan for approval to build the structures for the facility on School Board property,” Tompkins said.

He emphasized no renderings presented were official.

Tompkins described a 120’ x 30’ facility with a ticket booth, restrooms, storage closets and a workout area dubbed “The Herd House.” He said the goal is to collaborate with building trades students to make the structure and bring it up to code.

He said the goal in collaborating is to “actually have students take ownership.”

Locust Grove’s Tony Morisco noted his building trade students did that with the weight room and spoke to its success.