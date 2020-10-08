EDITORIAL: To combat partisanship, read your local newspaper

It’s National Newspaper Week. Sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers, this annual event recognizes the services provided by local newspapers and their employees. Among this year’s list of local news outlets’ contributions are preserving the right of a free press; empowering the informed; producing quality, original content and recording daily snapshots in history.

At its best, a local newspaper will do all of these things and many more. And although today’s age of hyper-polarization can in some ways cloud or diminish the value of local news, it can also highlight the continued importance of access to vetted, useful information. As we approach November’s election, it seems as if everything we do can be perceived as partisan—even the act of reporting itself.

Those seeking to uncover truth, provide honest, comprehensive coverage and inform their communities are cut off at the knees—labeled “liberal fake news” before anyone has even read their stories. And as we’ve all seen on our various social media feeds and witnessed among friends in the past few months, memes, articles, quotes and “facts” that validate our point of view are more attractive to us than those that may challenge our preconceptions. Local news has been devalued by the presence of myriad commentary sites with political bents that tell us what we want to hear, or what is most convenient to us.