Floyd Baptist plans day of service

FLOYD — A “Free for All” event will begin early Aug. 28, just off Main Street, as volunteers from Floyd Baptist Church kick off a day of service to others in the community, as a part of Operation In As Much.

The Free for All starts at 8:15 a.m., Aug. 28, at the church located at 510 E. Main St., and it will include clothing, shoes, jackets, hats, kitchen and household items, books, toys, and various other items free of charge. A limited number of free food bags will also be available.

Loads of free firewood will be delivered throughout the county, and home repairs will be completed, which may include repairing roofs, floors, decks and others.

Some volunteers at the church will prepare lunches for the workers, while others will deliver cookies to first responders. Cards and notes of encouragement will be written and mailed to military personnel and shut-in community members.

Operation In As Much is a national hands-on mission opportunity program based on Matthew 25:40, which states doing for others is doing for Jesus.

Join Floyd Baptist Church in showing the love of Christ to others by visiting the church during its day of service on Aug. 28.