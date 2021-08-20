Willis man charged with attempted murder

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Willis resident was arrested last week, and charged with abduction, aggravated malicious wounding and attempted first degree murder related to a domestic disturbance that occurred in Montgomery County on Aug. 7.
Rusty N. Sutphin, 38, of Floyd County was arrested late-Wednesday, Aug. 18, and is being held at Montgomery County Jail, according to the Virginia State Police on Aug. 19.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Christiansburg Police Department responded to a call of domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Gold Drive at about 11 p.m., Aug. 7, where they found Sutphin “in a back bedroom holding a female at knife point.”
Both the officer and deputy attempted to negotiate with Sutphin to surrender his knife and safely release the 41-year-old victim, but Sutphin refused to cooperate, VSP stated in a release.
“When Sutphin began attacking the woman, a MCSO Deputy fired and struck Sutphin,” who was flown to Roanoke Memorial for treatment of “serious injuries sustained by the shooting.”
The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention of serious injuries sustained “from being cut by Sutphin.”
A minor at the residence was not injured in the incident, nor were any members of law enforcement.
Following his release from the hospital, Stuphin was taken into custody in Willis, Aug. 18, with the assistance of Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies and transported to Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held without bond, according to VSP.
The Roanoke Times reports that during his arraignment in Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Aug. 19, Sutphin said he understands the charges against him, and Judge Robert Viar appointed Dennis Nagel of Christiansburg to defend Sutphin.
Because the incident includes an officer-involved shooting, VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an ongoing investigation, as of Aug. 19, into both the domestic assault and events leading up to the shooting, at the request of Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson, VSP states.