Willis man charged with attempted murder

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Willis resident was arrested last week, and charged with abduction, aggravated malicious wounding and attempted first degree murder related to a domestic disturbance that occurred in Montgomery County on Aug. 7.

Rusty N. Sutphin, 38, of Floyd County was arrested late-Wednesday, Aug. 18, and is being held at Montgomery County Jail, according to the Virginia State Police on Aug. 19.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Christiansburg Police Department responded to a call of domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Gold Drive at about 11 p.m., Aug. 7, where they found Sutphin “in a back bedroom holding a female at knife point.”

Both the officer and deputy attempted to negotiate with Sutphin to surrender his knife and safely release the 41-year-old victim, but Sutphin refused to cooperate, VSP stated in a release.

“When Sutphin began attacking the woman, a MCSO Deputy fired and struck Sutphin,” who was flown to Roanoke Memorial for treatment of “serious injuries sustained by the shooting.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention of serious injuries sustained “from being cut by Sutphin.”