Legendary Buffalo Beale honored

After a year-long delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the football field at Floyd County High School was formally dedicated with its new name Friday, Sept. 17: Coach Beale Field, for the school’s longstanding and legendary head coach Winfred Beale.

A crowd of current and past Buffalo players, cheerleaders, coaches from other schools, the Director of the Virginia High School League, family and fans gathered at the north end of the field and faced the setting son before the game Friday night.

FCHS head principal Barry Hollandsworth told a story about the coach talking him into running in a long race at a track meet while in high school. Hollandsworth said he was wheezing and soaked in sweat, and came in behind the regular runners and remembered that the coach pulled him aside and said, “Don’t worry, I’ll never ask you to do that again.”

School Superintendent John Wheeler praised Beale for his dedication to his student athletes, the school and the community. Billy Hahn, executive director of VHSL, called the coach a “legend in the Commonwealth and a model for coaches.”