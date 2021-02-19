Floyd County Boosters announces Buffalo Pride Patio

The Floyd County Boosters, which exists to provide support to middle and high school sports teams, announced this week that, in place of selling concessions to raise funds, the group will be offering sponsorship packages to businesses and individuals who would like to show support. Those who purchase a sponsorship will earn an engraved brick at the new Buffalo Pride Patio.

“We will begin construction of our patio this summer with hopes of unveiling it at our next normal fall football season,” Floyd County Boosters said. “It will be located between our weight room building and our concessions building. These make wonderful gifts for alumni, graduates and memorials, or in honor of family or community members.”

Local businesses that wish to be a game partner receive a 3’ x 5’ full color banner to be displayed at a varsity game that will be sponsored in the business’ name, a full color ad on the scorer’s table during basketball and volleyball seasons, and an engraved “Buffalo Brick” with the business’ name and year. This scholarship package costs $1,000.

Individual sponsorship packages cost $500, and purchasers receive an engraved “Buffalo Brick” with their name and year, a varsity game sponsored in their name, and special announcements during the game of their sponsorship.