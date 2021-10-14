Undefeated Lady Buffs reach milestones

The Lady Buffaloes volleyball team last Thursday night won a close game against the Glenvar Highlanders brought continuation of an unbeaten string of victories this season and honors for two players for reaching career highs in their skills.

The Lady Buffs downed the Highlanders 3-2 in a tough five-set battle with help from Kenzee Chaffin, who reached 2,000 career assists and Madison Ramey, who reached her 1,000th dig in their careers with the Floyd County High School team during the Oct. 7 game.

Chaffin has 29 assists in the five sets along with 12 digs while Ramey needed just one of her 23 digs for the night to reach her goal, and the ladies had help from Jaycee Chaffin’s 13 kills and 24 digs and Olivia Hylton added eight kills and six blocks to put the Lady Buffaloes season so fa at 15-0 overall and 4-0 in district.

Glenvar has proven to be a tough opponent who also challenged unbeaten Auburn before falling twice this season to identical 3-2 scores and the Lady Buffs knew they were in a fight when they lost the first set 25-15.

Floyd shook off the loss and came back with back-to-back wins in the second and third sets 25-14 and 25-17 but the Highlanders tightened up with a 25-17 win in the fourth, forcing a tiebreaker.