Evidence questioned in 2018 drug case

State Police Special Agent Patrick Meade testified that he was working with the Patrick County investigators at FloydFest and witnessed Royer receiving the Miranda warnings and signing consent forms.

Meade said Royer was “calm and collected” and did not appear to have any problems understanding what was happening to him. The State Police officer said the only problem he saw Royer exhibit was “he was limping” but did not know why.

Meade said he did not participate in the search. “It was not my case,” he added.

Circuit Judge Michael Fleenor said he would review the court cases cited by both Rogers and Hupp and would rule on whether to allow the defense motion to exclude the evidence when the court meeting on Aug. 24, seven days before the scheduled jury trial.

In other matters before the court Aug. 3, a bench trial of Kevin Mikel Kiger of Max Meadows was continued for the fifth time to Oct. 19. Kiger is charged with aggravated sexual battery by force of an underage girl in Willis when she was 13 and object sexual penetration. A Floyd County grand jury indicted him in July 2020 offenses that occurred in February 2020.