Evidence questioned in 2018 drug case

FLOYD — A drug arrest made by an undercover Patrick County Sheriff’s Deputy after the 2018 FloydFest became a motions hearing in Floyd Circuit Court Tuesday when the defense claimed Constitutional violations, questioned the extent of consent, and questioned the search of a SUV and trailer parked in Floyd County by the PCSO law enforcement.
Because nearly all the FloydFest property is on a Patrick County farm, it is patrolled by PCSO, which also conducts drug investigations through undercover officers.
One such investigator, Nicholas Pendleton, testified Aug. 3 in Floyd County Circuit Court that he interrogated FloydFest attendee Dennis Glenn Royer II of Forest on July 18, 2018, and said the subject admitted to selling drug-laced mushrooms at the event, on July 18, 2018.
Pendleton told the court he advised Royer of his rights with the Miranda Warning, and the defendant signed a form saying he was advised and understood them. He said Royer also signed a consent form to allow search of his SUV and trailer, which was parked in Floyd County.
In the trailer, Pendleton said, he found a camouflage backpack containing the drugs. Patrick County Circuit Court records show Royer entered a guilty plea to distribution of schedule I or II drugs on April 14, 2020, in Stuart and was given a five-year suspended prison sentence with three years of probation.
However, a Floyd County grand jury also indicted Royer on April 2, 2019, for possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute because of the drugs found in his SUV’s trailer parked in Floyd during FloydFest.
While the case got caught up in the court’s slow-downs and delays of 2020 and the first half of 2021, with a total of nine continuances, until a jury trial was scheduled for Aug. 31, the motions hearing on Tuesday moved to exclude evidence on Constitutional grounds, failure to secure a search warrant, and jurisdictional questions presented by defense attorney Johnathan Rogers of Floyd.
Rogers questioned whether the consent granted by Royer was sufficient to cover search of luggage and introduced court rulings that excluded search of such items, including Supreme Court decisions. He also said the Patrick County Investigator should have included the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment warnings against self-incrimination, among other constitutional protections, when talking to Royer.
Assistant Commonwealth’s attorney Ryan Hupp argued that other and later court rulings had allowed such searches, including at least one that did not exclude search of luggage from consent granted by defendants.
Rogers also questioned the right of a Patrick County law enforcement officer to search a vehicle in another jurisdiction, like neighboring Floyd County. Hupp countered, saying consent given to Pendleton by Royer gave the officer the right to search the vehicles and turn over whatever he found to a Floyd County Sheriff’s Investigator, which he did.
State Police Special Agent Patrick Meade testified that he was working with the Patrick County investigators at FloydFest and witnessed Royer receiving the Miranda warnings and signing consent forms.
Meade said Royer was “calm and collected” and did not appear to have any problems understanding what was happening to him. The State Police officer said the only problem he saw Royer exhibit was “he was limping” but did not know why.
Meade said he did not participate in the search. “It was not my case,” he added.
Circuit Judge Michael Fleenor said he would review the court cases cited by both Rogers and Hupp and would rule on whether to allow the defense motion to exclude the evidence when the court meeting on Aug. 24, seven days before the scheduled jury trial.
In other matters before the court Aug. 3, a bench trial of Kevin Mikel Kiger of Max Meadows was continued for the fifth time to Oct. 19. Kiger is charged with aggravated sexual battery by force of an underage girl in Willis when she was 13 and object sexual penetration. A Floyd County grand jury indicted him in July 2020 offenses that occurred in February 2020.
A case settled last week involving a North Carolina man who tried to outrun Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies with a Honda Civic on speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour on Route 8 brought a guilty plea from one of the passengers for throwing items at the police cars as chased the vehicle.
James David Franklin of Greenville, NC, plead guilty to malicious shooting or throwing items at a train or car, a felony, and received a sentence of five years with four years and seven months suspended, taking into account the five months he spent waiting for trial.
Franklin was also given a three-year suspended sentence for felony possession of methamphetamines.