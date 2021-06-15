Flag Day celebrated in Floyd

FLOYD — The Floyd County GOP hosted a Flag Day parade through town on Monday, June 14, beginning at the Floyd County Courthouse. About 10 vehicles displaying the American Flag, including a motorcycle and classic convertible, joined in the caravan, which ended with dinner at Fat Back Soul Shack in Christiansburg.

Amanda Chase, former candidate for Virginia governor, joined the group at Fat Back, where members regularly attend Second Monday Constitution Group meetings.

Flag Day is a holiday established in 1916 by then-President Woodrow Wilson that marks the anniversary of Congress adopting the Stars and Stripes as the country’s flag. It’s not recognized as a federal holiday because it was not included in the 1968 Uniform Holiday Act, according to several sources, despite legislation that was signed by President Harry Truman in 1949 proclaiming it as such.

USA Today reports that state celebrate Flag Day in a variety of ways at different times throughout the year: “Pennsylvania is the only state that recognizes it as a legal holiday, (and) New York recognizes the second Sunday of June as Flag Day.”

President Joe Biden announced last week the first National Flag Week, which began June 13.