Buffs charge track and field competitors

Floyd County High School’s Buffalo track and field squad hosted three visiting teams last week and came out on top, with the boys’ team compiling 79 total points and the girls wining with 77.

Mallorie Gardner took the shot put with a toss of 30.06 and Breanna Torres finished close behind in third with 20.13. In discus, Torres took second with a throw of 91.75 and Gardner third at 90.25.

In girls’ long jump, Karisa Brown took the individual lead with 13.54. Boys long jump showed Jaxon Brewer taking third with 15.88, Lathom Barbieri fourth at 15.21, John West in eighth and Kane Whitlock finishing at 11th.

Jaxon Brewer took the triple jump with a distance of 36.79.

In high jump, Karisa Brown took second for the girls with a length of 4.0.

Karisa Brown also took the 100-meter run with a time of 14 seconds’ flat. Forest Beagle won for the boys with 12.3, Jaxon Brewer and Laquon tied for third at 12.6.

The Lady Buffs dominated the 1600 with Zoe Belshan taking the win a time of 5 minutes and 43.9 seconds and Larah Blevins second a 6.27. Same for the boys with Miles Baldwin taking with win a time of four minutes and 56.7 seconds, Garret Weaver at 5:13.6, Eion McPeak fourth with 5:39.3 and Isaac Pastrana fifth at 5:39.9.