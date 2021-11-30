 Skip to main content
Businesses’ First Friday event to highlight nonprofits
Businesses' First Friday event to highlight nonprofits

The Station photo

The Station, home to a number of small businesses in Floyd, is located at 203 S. Locst St.

 File photo from March 11, 2021

A New Leaf Gallery inside The Station will accept donations to benefit Plenty! Farm and Food Store, and the Floyd County Humane Society during its First Friday Holiday Open House on Friday, Dec. 3.

The open house event, which is being held in collaboration with Troika, begins at 5 p.m., Dec. 3, to highlight needs in the Floyd community during the holiday season. The Station is located at 203 S. Locust St. in Floyd.

Donation suggestions for Plenty! include tuna, rice, beans, peanut butter, canned fruits and veggies, pasta and tomato sauce, infant formula and diapers.

The New Leaf Gallery cannot accept perishable items, but fresh produce is always welcome at Plenty!’s drop off facility. Learn more at https://plentylocal.org.

The Floyd County Humane Society is in need of dog and cat food, canned food for cats, litter (unscented and scoopable), cat toys, towels, Kong toys, and other items on its wishlist at https://amzn.to/3I46okc.

Find upcoming events from the humane society and more at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org.

Donations can be made at the gallery at 203 S. Locust Street.

Visit A New Leaf Gallery at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, or during regular business hours Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

New guest artists' exhibits are scheduled every two months. For information on classes, the guest artist program and other events, call (540) 745-7367 or visit https://anewleaf-gallery.com.

