Floyd scout trains to lead

FLOYD — Scout Troop 19’s Emma S. attended a week-long National Youth Leadership Training program at Camp Powhatan during July, along with 27 other youth served by the Blue Ridge Mountains Council, to further develop her leadership skills.

The yearly program includes all-day and some evening instruction to show scouts how to lead, teach and help their troops at different levels.

Troop 19 is proud of her personal sacrifice of time and effort to better our troop and Floyd County Scouting, it stated July 27.

Girls between the ages of 10-18 are welcome to join Troop 19, and there is also a troop for younger scouts. More information can be found online at www.beascout.org or by emailing Greg Sazonov at scoutingtroop19@gmail.com.