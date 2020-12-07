 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heeler mix available to foster from Floyd County Humane Society
0 comments

Heeler mix available to foster from Floyd County Humane Society

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vince!

Vince, a 1.5-year-old Heeler mix is smart, treat-motivated and available to foster from the Floyd County Humane Society.

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Vince, approximately 1.5 years old and 48-pound Heeler mix. He loves to go for walks and play fetch. Vince is shy at first but is smart and treat motivated, which will help with training. Vince would make an amazing agility dog with training. He’s quick and smart! He will need a good amount of exercise and not kenneled/crated all day long. An active house, that understands his breed, that will play with him would be ideal. Call 540-745-7207 to meet Vince or any of our foster cats and dogs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2018 Tour de Floyd May 19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics