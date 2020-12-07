Heeler mix available to foster from Floyd County Humane Society

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Vince, approximately 1.5 years old and 48-pound Heeler mix. He loves to go for walks and play fetch. Vince is shy at first but is smart and treat motivated, which will help with training. Vince would make an amazing agility dog with training. He’s quick and smart! He will need a good amount of exercise and not kenneled/crated all day long. An active house, that understands his breed, that will play with him would be ideal. Call 540-745-7207 to meet Vince or any of our foster cats and dogs.