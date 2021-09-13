Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitten Yuma, an adorable, sweet kitten, about 9 weeks old.

Yuma has a unique color pattern — her coat is a combination of tabby with orange highlights, signs of a torbie, and she has a white feet and belly. She was found as a stray and is quite friendly.

Yuma is healthy and has started her vaccines. She tested negative for FELV/FIV.

Those interested in adopting Yuma or any of the other cats, kittens or dogs at the FCHS, should fill out an application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html.

With questions about adopting, the humane society’s monthly spay/neuter shuttle or volunteering, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message. A FCHS volunteer will return your call.