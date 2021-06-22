Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kitty sisters Paris and Persia.

Paris and Persiais are lovely torbie kittens, about 11 weeks old. They are both sweethearts, who love attention. They have been raised around kids, dogs and other cats so they gets along with everyone.

Both kittens are healthy and have started their vaccines. Paris and Persia would love to be adopted together.

If you would like more information, leave a message at the Floyd County Humane Society at (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.

If you are interested in adopting, the application can be found online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms or by emailing floydhumane@gmail.com.