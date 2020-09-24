Juneteenth counter-protester found guilty of disorderly conduct, sent to jail

Police tape was used to cordon off the rally area outside the county court house and Craig said he and several deputies were on standby to maintain peace and security at the government building. Craig also clarified that contrary to Hamrick’s impression, the rally was not about the Confederate monument that stands in front of the courthouse, and which has been a point of contention among various factions in Floyd in recent months.

“It had nothing to do with that. It was Juneteenth, Black Lives Matter,” Craig said. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating when news of the Emancipation Proclamation which freed enslaved people reached the last state. Craig said he watched from the roof of the court house as Altizer left the rally at one point with a small Confederate flag and returned with a much larger one, which he then carried while he paced along the police line.

Branscom asked whether, prior to Altizer’s altercation with one of the rally participants, which was caught on video, the event was peaceful. “It was,” Craig said. Describing the incident he witnessed from the roof, Craig said, “For the majority of the time (Altizer) was causing no trouble, but toward the end I saw him approach a gentleman with gray hair.” When he saw what appeared to be Altizer “lunge” at the man, he said, he radioed for back-up from other officers and began to make his way down from the roof.