A Floyd family farmlette: Kat the Farmer

Kat the Farmer’s vegetables are grown using organic inputs and methods. The salad kits are packed airtight and, because the ingredients are so fresh, they can last in the fridge for a week.

A recent farm Facebook post announcing “This Week’s Seasonal Salad” included iceberg, butter and romaine lettuce, Napa cabbage, kohlrabi, cucumber, red onion, and radish micros. Johnson sources some salad ingredients from other local farms to fill in her kits.

“I work two days a week in the kitchen, one day doing deliveries, one day at the market, and all the other days (except Sundays) I spend in the field, planting and weeding,” Johnson said. She also works part time as a Certified Naturally Grown Certification Specialist. She has a farm blog and makes informational YouTube farm videos, such as one about building her walk-in cooler.

But, Johnson noted, she doesn’t recommend learning from YouTube videos alone and stresses the importance of passed-down farming traditions.

“I’ve learned so much from older farmers and just talking to people. All that will be lost if everyone is self-taught on everything,” she said, adding she has also has had to learn to figure things out while working on the job.

The response to Kat the Farmer has been encouraging.