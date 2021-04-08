 Skip to main content
Sheriff’s Office investigating more broken windows
Sheriff’s Office investigating more broken windows

Floyd County Seal

FLOYD — Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced yesterday it is investigating “multiple reports” of broken windows that happened March 27-28 and is seeking the public’s help to obtain information. Sheriff Brian Craig said he believes this incident is connected to the string of window vandalisms that occurred from Dec. 23-28, 2020.

The following areas reported damage, according to the Sheriff’s Office:

  • Alum Ridge Road
  • Town of Floyd
  • Bethlehem Church Road
  • Christiansburg Pike
  • Red Oak Grove

“We believe the person or persons used a slingshot for both incidents,” Craig said.

According to police reports from earlier this year, a total of five reports of broken windows were received by the Sheriff’s Office during the December time frame. Three reports were made by town businesses, including The Floyd Press, The Schroeder Law Firm and Carter Bank and Trust, and two involved residential structures on Webbs Mill Road.

Community members with any information about these incidents should contact (540) 745-9334 or the FCSO tip line at (540) 745-9395.

