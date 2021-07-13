Council discusses road disrepair, Bond appointed to TDC

FLOYD — Floyd Town Council discussed new appointments to a number of local and regional boards July 1 and briefly discussed the council positions that are up for election in November, including mayor and two council seats.

The council unanimously agreed to reappoint Councilman Bruce Turner to the Tourism Development Council for a one-year term and approved Councilman Chris Bond for the board’s two-year term. Turner has been a member of the TDC since its inception nearly a decade ago, along with Vice Mayor Mike Patton, who declined a nomination to be re-appointed, and was replaced by Bond.

As stated in the newly updated Floyd Tourism Agreement, the town also gets to approve two town or county residents to the TDC. Individuals interested in serving on this board, or learning about other boards that are open to residents, such as the Zoning Board, should reach out to the Town of Floyd Offices at (540) 745-2565.

Whitaker was approved to continue serving on the New River Community Action Advisory Board until 2024, as well as joining the Chamber of Commerce Board as the council representative for a two-year term as a non-voting member.