Council discusses road disrepair, Bond appointed to TDC

FLOYD — Floyd Town Council discussed new appointments to a number of local and regional boards July 1 and briefly discussed the council positions that are up for election in November, including mayor and two council seats.
The council unanimously agreed to reappoint Councilman Bruce Turner to the Tourism Development Council for a one-year term and approved Councilman Chris Bond for the board’s two-year term. Turner has been a member of the TDC since its inception nearly a decade ago, along with Vice Mayor Mike Patton, who declined a nomination to be re-appointed, and was replaced by Bond.
As stated in the newly updated Floyd Tourism Agreement, the town also gets to approve two town or county residents to the TDC. Individuals interested in serving on this board, or learning about other boards that are open to residents, such as the Zoning Board, should reach out to the Town of Floyd Offices at (540) 745-2565.
Whitaker was approved to continue serving on the New River Community Action Advisory Board until 2024, as well as joining the Chamber of Commerce Board as the council representative for a two-year term as a non-voting member.
Patton and Griffin agreed to think about and continue conversations regarding the New River Planning District Commission seat, which has no term limit. Patton is a long-time member of the board, and Griffin is interested in taking on the position.
“I think it would be a good way to network” and make new connections, Griffin said at the Thursday meeting, and Patton agreed that it is, adding that he’d give up the seat to whomever wants it.
Town Manager Kayla Cox told the council July 1 she and County Administrator Linda Millsaps received 61 total applications for the Tourism Director position, which Pat Sharkey will retire from on Aug. 1, during its open application period, before the discussion turned to VDOT matters regarding Oxford Street.
Oxford Street has undergone a number of public and private construction projects during the past two years, including the town’s Sidewalk Project and Facebook’s fiber-laying project, which occurred along the roadway last year.
The Council voiced several recurring issues along the stretch of road July 1, including limited range of sight on the east end of the street where it merges with Main Street, and a number of potholes.
Council members tasked Cox with requesting a VDOT official to attend a future Town Council meeting to further discuss Oxford Street issues, and other streets just outside of town limits that are in disrepair.
Patton said it’s past time for “something to be done” on roads that are “falling in,” but they are outside of the town’s jurisdiction to repair. Even if the roads aren’t in town, he said, they’re affecting town residents.