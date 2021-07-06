Town permit required for park events

FLOYD — An uptick in unpermitted, organized events at Warren G. Lineberry Community Park led Floyd Town Council members to discuss the importance of properly permitting an event at the park for organizers and attendees during a regular council meeting July 1.

A number of such events, Town Manager Kayla Cox explained, are advertised via platforms like the Floyd tourism website and Facebook, but do not go through the formal process of being permitted by the town.

Councilman Chris Bond said the marketing behind some of the events prove they aren’t “impromptu gatherings,” and Cox and Mayor Will Griffin agreed, saying some of the events started as innocent, impromptu gatherings and have evolved to draw a crowd on a recurring schedule.

Councilman David Whitaker pointed out event organizers aren’t entirely at fault in this situation, and Griffin agreed.

While permits have always been required to use the park, Cox said, the town updated the policy last year “to allow anyone to apply for use of the park and potentially have vendors at their events.”

Park use permits must be submitted at least 45 days before the event and exist to ensure park events are appropriate, properly insured, and have exclusive use of the stage and amphitheater area.