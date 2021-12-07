Middle school teams bring the heat

The FCHS boys' middle school basketball team got off to a strong start last month, winning the first eight games, and while the girls' team opened with three losses with an incomplete roster, the Buffs came back to win five straight.
The boys’ Buffaloes team opened the season with a 39-27 win over Auburn at Riner Nov. 9. Noah Farley had 22 points, Sam Phillips had 12, Chaycen Harman had 3, and Jonathan Whitlow had 2.
Floyd topped Blacksburg on the road 37-35. Chaycen Harman had 9, Noah Farley and Isaiah Cantrell had 7 each, and Sam Phillips had 6.
The Buffs completed the series sweep of the Bruins, beating Blacksburg 49-32 at home. Noah Farley had 20, Isaiah Cantrell had 14, and Sam Phillips had 11.
Floyd jumped out to a 19-0 first quarter lead en route to a 49-35 win at Christiansburg. Noah Farley made five three-pointers and had 27 points, and Jonathan Whitlow and Sam Phillips had 8 each.
The Buffaloes defeated Carroll County 54-12 at Hillsville. Noah Farley had 17, Sam Phillips had 15, and Chaycen Harman and Jonathan Whitlow had 6 each.
Floyd won at Central Academy 40-30. Noah Farley had 25, Sam Phillips and Chaycen Harman had 6 each, and Isaiah Cantrell had 4.
The Buffaloes notched a 73-11 home win over Patrick County. Noah Farley had 24, Gavin Swortzel had 10, Chaycen Harman, Sam Phillips and Jonathan Whitlow had 8 each, Isaiah Cantrell had 7 and Gabe Hullett had 5.
Floyd defeated Glenvar at home 54-34. Sam Phillips had 23, Chaycen Harman had 13, Gavin Swortzel had 8, Noah Farley had 5 and Jonathan Whitlow had 4.
The middle school girls' basketball team opened the year with three losses with an incomplete roster. Then the Buffaloes came back to win five straight with a full roster.
The Buffs lost three games in three days, including back-to-back losses to Blacksburg.
The season opened with a 23-14 loss to Auburn at Riner Nov. 9. Natalie Morris had 6 points and Ava DeJesus had 4.
The next day Floyd lost at Blacksburg 30-25. Natalie Morris had 7 points, Mikayla Keith had 6 and Ava DeJesus had 5.
The Bruins completed a series sweep the next day at Floyd, dropping the Buffaloes 24-9. Ava DeJesus had 6 points and Kaetlin Kobia had 3.
The win streak started with a 49-7 win at Christiansburg. Madelyn Hall had 15, Mikayla Keith had 12, Kelly Campbell had 6, Karleigh Wade had 7, and Ava DeJesus had 6.
The Buffaloes defeated Carroll County 32-19 at Hillsville. Madelyn Hall had 13, Karleigh Wade had 10, and Natalie Morris had 4.
Floyd picked up its third straight road win, defeating Central Academy 38-20 Madelyn Hall had 21, Karleigh Wade had 8, Ava DeJesus had 5, and Natalie Morris had 4.
The Buffs picked up their first home win, topping Patrick County 44-4. Madelyn Hall had 11, Karleigh Wade had 8, Ava DeJesus had 7 and Natalie Morris had 6.
Floyd notched its second straight home win and its fifth overall with a 50-4 victory over Glenvar. Madelyn Hall had 16, Karleigh Wade had 9, Kaetlin Kobia had 8, Ava DeJesus had 8 and Mikayla Keith had 6.