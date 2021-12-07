Middle school teams bring the heat

The FCHS boys' middle school basketball team got off to a strong start last month, winning the first eight games, and while the girls' team opened with three losses with an incomplete roster, the Buffs came back to win five straight.

The boys’ Buffaloes team opened the season with a 39-27 win over Auburn at Riner Nov. 9. Noah Farley had 22 points, Sam Phillips had 12, Chaycen Harman had 3, and Jonathan Whitlow had 2.

Floyd topped Blacksburg on the road 37-35. Chaycen Harman had 9, Noah Farley and Isaiah Cantrell had 7 each, and Sam Phillips had 6.

The Buffs completed the series sweep of the Bruins, beating Blacksburg 49-32 at home. Noah Farley had 20, Isaiah Cantrell had 14, and Sam Phillips had 11.

Floyd jumped out to a 19-0 first quarter lead en route to a 49-35 win at Christiansburg. Noah Farley made five three-pointers and had 27 points, and Jonathan Whitlow and Sam Phillips had 8 each.

The Buffaloes defeated Carroll County 54-12 at Hillsville. Noah Farley had 17, Sam Phillips had 15, and Chaycen Harman and Jonathan Whitlow had 6 each.