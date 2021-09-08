Lady Buffs sweep Cougars

Floyd County High School’s Varsity and JV Buffaloes volleyball teams swept Pulaski County for the second time this season with a 3-0 win by the varsity, matched by a 2-0 sweep by the JV, at the Alan Cantrell Gym last Thursday night.

Kenzee Chaffin set the pace in the opening match Sept. 2 with two aces, and she had six others for the night as the Lady Buffaloes won 25-14, 25-11 and 25-7 before a large and boisterous crowd that inundated the gym with cheers and whistles.

Besides her eight aces, Kenzee Chaffin had 14 assists, Jaycee Chafin tallied 12 kills and four aces and Jordan Ingram had four kills and four digs.

The win gives the Lady Buffs at 3-0 record as they head to Patrick County this week in Stuart and then back home against them next week.

So far this season, the ladies have faced only Cougars, the mascot for both Pulaski and Patrick counties. That streak will be broken on Sept. 20, when they square off against the Blue Demons of Christiansburg.

The JV Lady Buffs had an easy win over Pulaski in their first game but the Cougars came back and threated in the second before they edged the cats 25-23.