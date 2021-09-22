Floyd man sentenced to 2 years for meth distribution

A presentencing report detailed Radford’s struggle with drug addiction, history with treatment programs, and past conflicts of resisting probation officers and others.

The report by Duncan’s probation officer outlined the problems of a multiple offender who says he recognizes he has a substance abuse problem but resists programs to help fight it.

Three character witnesses told the court that they did not see a pattern of drug use by Radford, despite their knowledge of past problems with meth and other drugs.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told the judge that the record shows a pattern of abuse by a man who lies to those around him. He recommended jail time that would be more than the high end of recommendations.

Judge Fleenor went for the high end of sentencing guidelines with a sentence of 10 years on the two charges, with two years and five months in prison, and seven years and seven months suspended.

In other cases before the court Tuesday:

--In a probation violation hearing, David Paul Ramey of Atkins was sentenced to a year in prison with three more years on probation following a guilty plea on a previous conviction for conspiracy to commit grand larceny in Nov. 10, 2020;