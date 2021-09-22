Floyd man sentenced to 2 years for meth distribution

A Check man with multiple charges of failure to appear in court, and a record that includes escape, will not be released on bail ahead of his scheduled January 2022 hearings, Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor ruled Tuesday.
Michael Terry Duncan, 35, replied “the real or the fake ones” to Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom asked, “how many charges of failure to appear charges have been filed against you,” three times in a row before Judge Fleenor interrupted cross-examination and told the defendant to simply answer the question Sept. 21.
“Yeah,” Duncan replied and when Branscom asked the question again, he said, “three.”
When Branscom asked if that number included “the misdemeanor charges,” Duncan fired back, “I don’t know.”
Virginia Court records did know, however, and Branscom had previously submitted a list of Duncan’s criminal record to the court, along with the pending charges of drug possession, possessing a firearm as a violent felon and possessing a weapon with drugs.
Judge Fleenor used Duncan’s criminal record and his attitude in court as valid reasons to deny bail.
In another case Sept. 21, a record of disregard for rules on probation sent Jimmy Wayne Radford to prison for two years and five months with more than seven months suspended for his conviction for distributing, selling and possession of methamphetamine earlier this year.
A presentencing report detailed Radford’s struggle with drug addiction, history with treatment programs, and past conflicts of resisting probation officers and others.
The report by Duncan’s probation officer outlined the problems of a multiple offender who says he recognizes he has a substance abuse problem but resists programs to help fight it.
Three character witnesses told the court that they did not see a pattern of drug use by Radford, despite their knowledge of past problems with meth and other drugs.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp told the judge that the record shows a pattern of abuse by a man who lies to those around him. He recommended jail time that would be more than the high end of recommendations.
Judge Fleenor went for the high end of sentencing guidelines with a sentence of 10 years on the two charges, with two years and five months in prison, and seven years and seven months suspended.
In other cases before the court Tuesday:
--In a probation violation hearing, David Paul Ramey of Atkins was sentenced to a year in prison with three more years on probation following a guilty plea on a previous conviction for conspiracy to commit grand larceny in Nov. 10, 2020;
--Eric Karl Williams of Floyd pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs and Judge Fleenor gave him a three-year suspended sentence.