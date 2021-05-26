Buffalo Hemp Company to relocate in Floyd

FLOYD — Floyd’s Buffalo Hemp Company is continuing to grow with the recent launch of its Blacksburg store and its expanded Floyd location, which is expected to be open next month in the former Floyd Press building, located at 710 E. Main St. Founded in 2019, the chain also operates a store in Roanoke.

Renovations of the new Floyd space have been “slow,” according to Buffalo Hemp Company co-owner Derek Wall, who noted converting the space to an “upscale environment” has “taken some time.” The property on Main Street was bought by “K and D Enterprises” for $190,000 in March, according to Floyd County land transfers.

Wall said launching stores requires “a lot of work and planning … to create an upscale experience… (Plus) the industry has many hurdles from a product standpoint and with (marijuana) legalization on the horizon, it will only get more uncertain,” he said.

The state of Virginia is poised to legalize the retail sale of marijuana by Jan. 1, 2024, based on legislation signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam in April.