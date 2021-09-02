Neighbors caring for neighbors: Habitat for Humanity crews break ground in Floyd

FLOYD — U.S Senator Tim Kaine was the honored guest at the celebratory groundbreaking of the New River Valley’s Habitat for Humanity New Town Project, a townhouse complex on New Town Road that will provide affordable housing for seven families in Floyd.
The event, held Aug. 26 at the Presbyterian Church of Floyd, featured a meet and greet with refreshments and a marathon of speakers that included Kaine, followed by the groundbreaking ceremony in the church parking lot, a couple of blocks from the building site. Floyd’s Red Rooster Roaster provided coffee and pastries.
Kim Snider, HFH Resource Development Director, welcomed guests and recognized Floyd Mayor Will Griffin, Floyd Supervisors Linda Devito Kuchenbuch and Jerry Boothe; Town Councilman David Whitaker; a representative from Congressman Morgan Griffith’s office; Ray Gaines Group Architects for its donated design plans; Patrick Daily of Crenshaw Lighting for proposed lighting donations; and Kamala Bauers, and Jack and Derek Wall for donating the land for the HFH’s first building in 2016 and facilitating the transfer of land for the current project.
Snider then invited Rev. Bob McLavey of the host church to lead the group in prayer. He emphasized the commandment to love the Lord and our neighbors. “We are grateful that soon we will have new neighbors in this community, neighbors who will have homes because of the generosity and hard work of many who carry out your commandment of love,” he said.
Supervisor Devito Kuchenbuch, one of the speakers, commented that the bedrock of the New Town Project is based on the Golden Rule of ‘love the neighbor,’ a tenet of every religion across the world.
She spoke of the increasing costs of buying a home today and about the grassroots efforts that have brought county and town government, the Public Service Authority, Habitat for Humanity, the Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing and local citizens together to solve Floyd’s affordable housing problem.
“That’s one of the things about Floyd County. We’re very independent and very involved in helping our neighbors,” said Devito Kuchenbuch, who also expressed her gratitude for the federal dollars that come through housing and urban development programs and that make efforts like the New Town Project possible.
Speaker Jonathan Vandergrift, founding member of the nonprofit, recalled the 2017 origin story of FISH. He spoke about how the group’s grassroots efforts to improve housing led to collaborating with HFH, and how a simple idea can grow.
“I’m as excited as a kid at Christmas,” said HFH Executive Director Jim Drader about the start of the New Town townhouse complex, a significant housing project that will build on the organization’s success with the Church Street housing in Blacksburg.
Drader broke down the Floyd project explaining that each New Town unit will be Earthcraft-certified for energy efficiency and will house three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Four units will be ADA-accessible with first floor bedrooms.
Because HFH uses donated materials and volunteer labor, the New Town Houses will be sold to new owners at $135,000 to 140,000, 60% of the actual cost. Home owners will be provided home ownership courses and each adult in each family will commit to 250 hours of service, sweat equity, to build their home or the home of a neighbor, Drader explained.
“With every home that we construct and sell, we are facilitating more active citizens, thriving families, stronger economies and overall better communities,” Drader added.
Kaine, who has been in office since 2012, spoke on the tradition of neighborliness and recalled the story in the New Testament about “The Good Samaritan,” who put aside differences to help a traveler who had been robbed and beaten. Kaine spoke of his and his family’s connection to HFH builds and remarked that the organization puts into action the concept of neighborliness. He acknowledged the hard times and losses people have been experiencing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If ever there is a time to be a good neighbor, it is now,” said Kaine.