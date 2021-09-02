Neighbors caring for neighbors: Habitat for Humanity crews break ground in Floyd

Drader broke down the Floyd project explaining that each New Town unit will be Earthcraft-certified for energy efficiency and will house three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Four units will be ADA-accessible with first floor bedrooms.

Because HFH uses donated materials and volunteer labor, the New Town Houses will be sold to new owners at $135,000 to 140,000, 60% of the actual cost. Home owners will be provided home ownership courses and each adult in each family will commit to 250 hours of service, sweat equity, to build their home or the home of a neighbor, Drader explained.

“With every home that we construct and sell, we are facilitating more active citizens, thriving families, stronger economies and overall better communities,” Drader added.

Kaine, who has been in office since 2012, spoke on the tradition of neighborliness and recalled the story in the New Testament about “The Good Samaritan,” who put aside differences to help a traveler who had been robbed and beaten. Kaine spoke of his and his family’s connection to HFH builds and remarked that the organization puts into action the concept of neighborliness. He acknowledged the hard times and losses people have been experiencing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.