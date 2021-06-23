Buffs’ softball season ends with questionable calls, 9-6 record

SALEM — Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity softball squad went into the Virginia High School League Region 2C semi-final on June 17 ready to face the Glenvar Highlanders on their home field in Roanoke County.

The Highlanders struck first in the game, scoring three runs in the second inning. The Lady Buffs came back in the third with a sacrifice fly by Morgan Harris that brought a runner home. The team had a chance for more runs with runners on first and second, but a grounder was thrown out to end the inning.

Glenvar added another run in the fourth, but Buffaloes pitcher Olivia Yates smacked a two-run homer in the fifth to turn the match into a one-run spread. Some thought the score should have been a 4-4 tie when Peyton Grim socked what looked like a home run, only to have an umpire declare it a foul after a delay.

To many on the Floyd County side, it was a clear home run to that was on the right side of the short pole in the right field.

Grim was almost to third base in her apparent trip around the diamond before the late call by the umpire claimed it was a foul. Protests had no effect.